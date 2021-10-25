Response to SGX Queries::

Ntegrator International Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 199904281D)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESPONSES TO QUERIES RECEIVED FROM

THE SGX-ST ON 21 OCTOBER 2021

Introduction

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ntegrator International Ltd. (the "Company and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 20 October 2021 titled "Proposed Placement Exercise - Entry into Placement Agreements" (the "Proposed Placement Exercise Announcement").

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") had on 21 October 2021 issued queries on the Proposed Placement Exercise Announcement. The Company sets out the queries received from the SGX-ST and the Company's responses to these queries below.

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Proposed Placement Exercise Announcement.

SGX Queries Company's Responses

1. Under the Proposed Placements, a total of 172,400,000 Placement

Shares and 172,400,000 Exercised Shares from the Warrants will be placed to Ms Zheng and IEPL. The total net placement proceeds (including full conversion of the warrants) are approximately S$2.77 million, which will be used solely for general working capital purposes.

The Company completed a placement with Ms Zhou Qilin on 30 June 2021, raising S$2.0 million of net proceeds, of which

20% (about S$0.4 million) allocated for general working capital had been fully utilised. The remaining 80% of net proceeds (about S$1.6 million) have not been utilised.

The Board has confirmed that "After taking into consideration the Group's present bank facilities, the

1