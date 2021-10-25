Response to SGX Queries::

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESPONSES TO QUERIES RECEIVED FROM
THE SGX-ST ON 21 OCTOBER 2021
Introduction
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ntegrator International Ltd. (the "Company and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 20 October 2021 titled "Proposed Placement Exercise - Entry into Placement Agreements" (the "Proposed Placement Exercise Announcement").
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") had on 21 October 2021 issued queries on the Proposed Placement Exercise Announcement. The Company sets out the queries received from the SGX-ST and the Company's responses to these queries below.
Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Proposed Placement Exercise Announcement.
SGX Queries
Company's Responses
1. Under the Proposed Placements, a total of 172,400,000 Placement
Shares and 172,400,000 Exercised Shares from the Warrants will be placed to Ms Zheng and IEPL. The total net placement proceeds (including full conversion of the warrants) are approximately S$2.77 million, which will be used solely for general working capital purposes.
The Company completed a placement with Ms Zhou Qilin on 30 June 2021, raising S$2.0 million of net proceeds, of which
20% (about S$0.4 million) allocated for general working capital had been fully utilised. The remaining 80% of net proceeds (about S$1.6 million) have not been utilised.
The Board has confirmed that "After taking into consideration the Group's present bank facilities, the
SGX Queries
Company's Responses
working capital available to the
Group is sufficient to meet its
present requirements."
(a) In view of the recent placement
The Company is in the midst of improving several of its
and
Board's
confirmation,
processes and cost structures for existing businesses, and
please
provide
more
will need more working capital to effectuate these, which
information
on
the Group's
will for instance be used to purchase hardware and
working
capital
position and
software to improve the existing businesses of the
requirements
and
further
Company.
reasons for the S$2.77 million
proceeds to be utilised solely
Additionally, the Company envisages the recent proposed
for
general
working
capital
acquisitions of Gadmobe Group and of Golden Ultra
purposes.
Limited, as announced on 12 October 2021 that will
become subsidiaries of the Company, it will require further
working capital for additional human resource, new offices,
products, inventory, hardware, marketing in support of the
expansion and growth these acquisitions together with the
existing business moving forward.
Lastly, the Company is contemplating corporate finance
activities relating to the existing business which will be
announced in due course and as required by the Catalist
Rules..
(b) Please
provide
a
further
The Company intends to use the net placement proceeds
breakdown on the use of net
("Net Proceeds") for general working capital purposes, a
placement
proceeds
for
further breakdown of which is as follows:
general working capital.
Allocation of Net
Intended Use of Net
Proceeds
Proceeds
(S$)
(%)
New hardware and
0.5 million
18.05
systems
Professional fees
0.5 million
18.05
Product development
1.5 million
54.15
and inventory
Other working capital
0.27 million
9.75
Total
100%
2. Upon completion of the Proposed
According to the Catalist Rules:
Placements
(assuming
full
conversion of the warrants), Ms
(a) "control" is defined as the capacity to dominate
Zheng will be the single largest
decision-making, directly or indirectly, in relation to the
shareholder of the Company at
financial and operating policies of a company.
12.77%.
(b) "controlling shareholder" is defined as a person who:
Notwithstanding
that Ms
Zheng
will not be appointed as a director
(i)
holds directly or indirectly 15% or more of the
of the Company or be involved in
nominal amount of all voting shares in the
the
Company's
day-to-day
company. The Exchange may determine that a
operations,
please
provide the
person who satisfies this paragraph is not a
Board's view and justifications on
controlling shareholder; or
why there will not be a transfer of
SGX Queries
Company's Responses
controlling
interest
in
the
(ii) in fact exercises control over a company
Company
and
the
Proposed
Placement
will
not
require
In consideration of the above, the Board is of the view that
shareholders' approval
under
there will not be a transfer of controlling interest in the
Rule
803.
Company to Ms Zheng and the Proposed Placement
Exercise will not require shareholders' approval under
Rule 803 for the following reasons:
(a) as disclosed in Paragraph 6 of the Proposed
Placement Exercise Announcement, Ms Zheng's
shareholding on a fully diluted basis is expected to be
12.77% of the enlarged total issued share capital of the
Company comprising 1,598,058,714 ordinary shares.
Though Ms Zheng would become the single largest
shareholder of the Company at 12.77%, this will not
exceed 15% of the total issued share capital of the
Company. Further, she would not involve herself in
business making decisions;
(b) as disclosed in Paragraph 2.2 of the Proposed
Placement Exercise Announcement, Ms Zheng is a
private investor and is subscribing for the Subscription
Shares and Exercised Shares solely for investment
purposes;
(c) as disclosed in Paragraph 6.1 of the Proposed
Placement Exercise Announcement, Ms Zheng will not
dominate decision-making, directly or indirectly, in
relation to the financial and operating policies of the
Company and/or the Group; and
(d) Further to point (c), the Company further confirms Ms
Zheng would not have a board seat or participate in
any decision-making.
By Order of the Board
Ntegrator International Ltd.
Leung Kwok Kuen Jacob
Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director
25 October 2021
