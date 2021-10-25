Log in
RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES
PU
NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL : to Issue Shares to Two Investors; Shares Jump 11%
MT
PLACEMENTS : :proposed placement exercise - entry into placement agreements
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Response to SGX Queries::

10/25/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Ntegrator International Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 199904281D)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESPONSES TO QUERIES RECEIVED FROM

THE SGX-ST ON 21 OCTOBER 2021

Introduction

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ntegrator International Ltd. (the "Company and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 20 October 2021 titled "Proposed Placement Exercise - Entry into Placement Agreements" (the "Proposed Placement Exercise Announcement").

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") had on 21 October 2021 issued queries on the Proposed Placement Exercise Announcement. The Company sets out the queries received from the SGX-ST and the Company's responses to these queries below.

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Proposed Placement Exercise Announcement.

SGX Queries

Company's Responses

1. Under the Proposed Placements, a total of 172,400,000 Placement

Shares and 172,400,000 Exercised Shares from the Warrants will be placed to Ms Zheng and IEPL. The total net placement proceeds (including full conversion of the warrants) are approximately S$2.77 million, which will be used solely for general working capital purposes.

The Company completed a placement with Ms Zhou Qilin on 30 June 2021, raising S$2.0 million of net proceeds, of which

20% (about S$0.4 million) allocated for general working capital had been fully utilised. The remaining 80% of net proceeds (about S$1.6 million) have not been utilised.

The Board has confirmed that "After taking into consideration the Group's present bank facilities, the

1

SGX Queries

Company's Responses

working capital available to the

Group is sufficient to meet its

present requirements."

(a) In view of the recent placement

The Company is in the midst of improving several of its

and

Board's

confirmation,

processes and cost structures for existing businesses, and

please

provide

more

will need more working capital to effectuate these, which

information

on

the Group's

will for instance be used to purchase hardware and

working

capital

position and

software to improve the existing businesses of the

requirements

and

further

Company.

reasons for the S$2.77 million

proceeds to be utilised solely

Additionally, the Company envisages the recent proposed

for

general

working

capital

acquisitions of Gadmobe Group and of Golden Ultra

purposes.

Limited, as announced on 12 October 2021 that will

become subsidiaries of the Company, it will require further

working capital for additional human resource, new offices,

products, inventory, hardware, marketing in support of the

expansion and growth these acquisitions together with the

existing business moving forward.

Lastly, the Company is contemplating corporate finance

activities relating to the existing business which will be

announced in due course and as required by the Catalist

Rules..

(b) Please

provide

a

further

The Company intends to use the net placement proceeds

breakdown on the use of net

("Net Proceeds") for general working capital purposes, a

placement

proceeds

for

further breakdown of which is as follows:

general working capital.

Allocation of Net

Intended Use of Net

Proceeds

Proceeds

(S$)

(%)

New hardware and

0.5 million

18.05

systems

Professional fees

0.5 million

18.05

Product development

1.5 million

54.15

and inventory

Other working capital

0.27 million

9.75

Total

100%

2. Upon completion of the Proposed

According to the Catalist Rules:

Placements

(assuming

full

conversion of the warrants), Ms

(a) "control" is defined as the capacity to dominate

Zheng will be the single largest

decision-making, directly or indirectly, in relation to the

shareholder of the Company at

financial and operating policies of a company.

12.77%.

(b) "controlling shareholder" is defined as a person who:

Notwithstanding

that Ms

Zheng

will not be appointed as a director

(i)

holds directly or indirectly 15% or more of the

of the Company or be involved in

nominal amount of all voting shares in the

the

Company's

day-to-day

company. The Exchange may determine that a

operations,

please

provide the

person who satisfies this paragraph is not a

Board's view and justifications on

controlling shareholder; or

why there will not be a transfer of

2

SGX Queries

Company's Responses

controlling

interest

in

the

(ii) in fact exercises control over a company

Company

and

the

Proposed

Placement

will

not

require

In consideration of the above, the Board is of the view that

shareholders' approval

under

there will not be a transfer of controlling interest in the

Rule

803.

Company to Ms Zheng and the Proposed Placement

Exercise will not require shareholders' approval under

Rule 803 for the following reasons:

(a) as disclosed in Paragraph 6 of the Proposed

Placement Exercise Announcement, Ms Zheng's

shareholding on a fully diluted basis is expected to be

12.77% of the enlarged total issued share capital of the

Company comprising 1,598,058,714 ordinary shares.

Though Ms Zheng would become the single largest

shareholder of the Company at 12.77%, this will not

exceed 15% of the total issued share capital of the

Company. Further, she would not involve herself in

business making decisions;

(b) as disclosed in Paragraph 2.2 of the Proposed

Placement Exercise Announcement, Ms Zheng is a

private investor and is subscribing for the Subscription

Shares and Exercised Shares solely for investment

purposes;

(c) as disclosed in Paragraph 6.1 of the Proposed

Placement Exercise Announcement, Ms Zheng will not

dominate decision-making, directly or indirectly, in

relation to the financial and operating policies of the

Company and/or the Group; and

(d) Further to point (c), the Company further confirms Ms

Zheng would not have a board seat or participate in

any decision-making.

By Order of the Board

Ntegrator International Ltd.

Leung Kwok Kuen Jacob

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

25 October 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, 16 Collyer Quay #10-00 Income at Raffles

Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

3

Disclaimer

Ntegrator International Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 17:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
