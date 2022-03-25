Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NTels Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A069410   KR7069410009

NTELS CO., LTD.

(A069410)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Analysis-With largest test yet, N.Korea's ICBM programme hits new heights

03/25/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's resumption of long-range missile tests - including a flight of its largest-ever weapon - puts it closer than ever to having a reliable way of delivering multiple nuclear warheads anywhere in the United States, analysts say.

North Korea's latest launch was the Hwasong-17, a huge new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired on Thursday in a test that leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves.

It was the first full-scale ICBM test launch since 2017. There were two launches in February that U.S. officials said were preliminary tests of the Hwasong-17.

With a range that the Japanese government said probably exceeds 15,000 km (9,320 miles), the missile could strike targets anywhere in the world outside of a few countries in South America and parts of Antarctica.

That range - and its massive size - suggest North Korea plans to tip it with multiple warheads that could hit several targets or deploy decoys to confuse defenders, analysts say. North Korea's smaller Hwasong-15 ICBM, tested in 2017, can reach any part of the United States, but cannot carry as large of a payload.

"Since there aren't any good targets farther away, this missile is likely about carrying more weight -- in the form of multiple nuclear warheads," said Melissa Hanham, a researcher at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) in California. "This makes U.S. ballistic missile defence even more difficult to achieve." 

Along with other new weapons such as hypersonic missiles, smaller nuclear warheads, and drones, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made deployment of a 15,000km-range ICBM with multiple warheads a goal.

"The offensive arithmetic will be in their favour soon; they may be able to keep up with advances in American defences," said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

U.S. officials have predicted such advancements, and last year selected Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to compete to build a Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) designed to shoot down missiles from "rogue nations" such as North Korea and Iran, said Thomas Karako, the director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

"This (new missile) gives North Korea more options," he said, noting that the longer range could also allow it to be fired at the United States using more indirect flight paths, potentially confusing defenders.

South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to boost missile defences to counter North Korean weapons, and has suggested that developing a preemptive strike capability may be the only way to prevent a missile attack.

'CREDIBLE DETERRENCE'

The "lofted" tests North Korea has conducted, which send missiles high into space rather than far away, help confirm some elements of the system, such as full engine burns and staging. But other elements, such as accuracy and the survivability of the reentry vehicles that would carry a nuclear warhead, remain less verifiable in such tests, said Joseph Dempsey, a defence researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"Typically there would be dozens of partial and full flight tests through a full spectrum of operational parameters before a system is accepted and mass produced for service," he said, noting that North Korea faces diplomatic and geographical constraints on long-range tests. "However, even limited successful tests can still provide enough minimal credible deterrence value."

For instance, lofted tests expose reentry vehicles to much more heat and stress than a normal attack trajectory, meaning they might not survive or perform as designed. North Korea said it fired Thursday's missile "in a vertical launch mode" to ensure the safety of neighbouring countries.

Rachel Minyoung Lee, with the Washington-based 38 North programme that monitors North Korea, said Pyongyang's goal seems to be to strengthen its leverage so it can turn denuclearization talks into nuclear-reduction talks.

"The message of the North Korean readout of yesterday's ICBM launch is clear: North Korea will continue to develop its nuclear arsenal," she said.

A MISSILE THAT'S TOO BIG?

The Hwasong-17 had already been unveiled at military parades and defence expos, giving experts a good idea of what to expect.

Thursday's launch revealed for the first time, however, that the Hwasong-17 was launched directly from its massive transporter, erector, launcher (TEL) vehicle, which has 11 axles.

Previous North Korean ICBMs were transported and raised by such vehicles, but then usually fired from detachable platforms. TELs make it easer to conceal missiles until they are deployed for use, but Panda said the Hwasong-17 is so large there could be serious concerns about its operational practicality.

"There's a reason that no other country has ever decided to deploy a liquid-fuelled missile that's this big on a road-mobile launcher: it's unsafe and operationally unwieldy," Panda said, while noting North Korea seems to accept the risk. "A silo, which might make more sense for a missile this size, would be strategically worse for the North Koreans given its vulnerability to prompt preemption."

The next step for North Korea would be building solid-fuel missiles, which are more stable and can be launched with almost no warning or preparation time.

(Reporting by Josh Smith. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTARCTICA LIMITED -3.13% 1.55 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ANTARCTICA LIMITED -3.13% 1.55 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.01% 449.73 Delayed Quote.26.54%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 1.71% 454.57 Delayed Quote.17.44%
All news about NTELS CO., LTD.
03/16NTels Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/15Tranche Update on nTels Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 27, 2022.
CI
03/11NTels Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 27, 2022, has closed with 120,000..
CI
01/27NTels Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 120,000 shares.
CI
01/27NTels Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021NTels Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2020Korea Vehicle & Ind. Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of an additional 24.16% stake ..
CI
2020Korea Vehicle & Ind. Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire an additional 24.16% stake in Nable Co..
CI
2020Tranche Update on nTels Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 8, 2020.
CI
2020HFR, Inc. completed the acquisition of 19.4% in nTels Co., Ltd. from Jaehee Shim.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 500 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
Net income 2021 4 176 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net cash 2021 40 009 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85 105 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart NTELS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
nTels Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTELS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Young-Rae Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Tae Lim Independent Director
Jae-Young Park Director, Senior MD & Head-Communication Cloud
Jong-Min Cheong Director
Yeong-Cheol Seong Managing Director & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTELS CO., LTD.-21.12%70
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.58%2 279 797
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.86%74 558
SEA LIMITED-44.88%69 298
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.85%65 458
SYNOPSYS, INC.-11.65%49 843