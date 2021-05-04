NTG Clarity : Receives a Contract Purchase Agreement Valued at $3.6M CAD

Toronto, ON / TNW-Accesswire / May 4, 2021 / NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSX.V:NCI);NTG Clarity is pleased to announce that it has received a Contract Purchase Agreement from a major financial institution in the Middle East, valued at approximately $3.6 Million CAD. NTG will provide professional resources, both onshore and offshore, to this major institution. This work is an extension of the existing work and will continue with the existing resources and will add extra resources. This extension is an increase of roughly 40% over the completed work and also includes offshore resources.

'We are very pleased to receive this contract from this customer. This highlights our customers' continuing trust in our abilities. This contract validates our strategy of expanding into the financial/banking sector and contributes to the growth of our offshoring services.' said Kristine Lewis, NTG Clarity's President.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in providing networking solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered networking, IT and network enabled application software solutions to network service providers and large enterprises. More than 275 network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading network service providers and enterprises.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

