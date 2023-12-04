With Denmark as NTG's first and most mature market, our Danish road operations have served as the flagship since inception in 2011. Through the incubation of start-ups into mature entities, NTG has established itself as a well-known forwarder in the Danish market. The merger of selected Danish entities into NTG Road A/S aims to utilise their combined strengths, expertise, and knowledge to drive even better outcomes for our customers, employees, partners, and other stakeholders, thereby sustaining progress in the times ahead.

Entering the next phase of development

The decision to merge has centred around key objectives that align with NTG's long-term vision and growth aspirations, including:

• One Team Identity: NTG strongly believes in fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose within our organisations. Working as a united team enables us to leverage our collective strengths to deliver even better outcomes for our customers and stakeholders, and improved career opportunities for our valued employees.

• Commercial Development: By breaking down barriers to collaboration, new possibilities for commercial development will arise. By leveraging our joint resources, market presence, and customer base, we can explore new avenues for expansion and strengthen our position in the Danish market.

• Operational Synergies: Significant operational opportunities are anticipated from closer collaboration, and from operational optimisations through sharing of knowledge and best practices. This will undoubtedly contribute to even higher customer satisfaction and competitiveness in the future.

• Strengthened Platform for Future Acquisitions: Acquisitions are part of NTG's DNA, and a robust foundation and operational platform are prerequisites for success. A unified platform in Denmark will support the continuous evaluation and pursuit of growth opportunities in accordance with our overall growth strategy.

The contributions of the Danish organisations have played a pivotal role in the collective accomplishments of NTG to date, and we believe that by uniting the three companies under NTG Road A/S, even further achievements can be made.

United with delegated responsibility

Following the merger, focus will remain on preserving NTG's values of decentralised operations with local commercial and operational ownership and empowered employees, to retain the talented individuals within our organisation and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead.

The combination of the Danish entities follows the successful merger of our four fully owned road subsidiaries in Sweden completed earlier this year. The Swedish setup has promptly yielded positive transformations, underlining significant potential for fostering additional growth, enhancing productivity, and ensuring employee retention.

The merger of the Danish entities is expected to be completed on 1 April 2024.

In the wake of the merger, NTG will maintain its presence in all current locations in Denmark, including Kolding, Hvidovre, Køge, and Risskov.

