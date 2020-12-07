Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S    NTG   DK0061141215

NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S

(NTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NTG Nordic Transport A/S : Update on the coronavirus situation

12/07/2020 | 03:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7 December 2020

Update on the coronavirus situation

NTG Nordic Transport Group is still operating on regular basis within road, air and ocean freight as well as logstics and warehouse services.

Our many offices and facilities have adapted to operating as close to normal as possible under observance of the Covid-19 restrictions. Our daily work conditions are based on long-term solutions, ensuring that obligations towards customers are met and that we can conduct daily business without risk of our personal health or safety.

Please contact your local NTG team if you have any requests. We are here to help

Disclaimer

NTG - Nordic Transport Group A/S published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:22:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
03:23aNTG NORDIC TRANSPORT A/S : Update on the coronavirus situation
PU
12/01NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT A/S : Polar Road Oy acquires TB International Transport Ltd..
PU
11/30NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT A/S : Update on the coronavirus situation
PU
11/26NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT A/S : Road Norway AS acquires Saga Trans AS
PU
03/20NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT A/S : Update on the coronavirus situation
PU
2019NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT A/S : Interim Report Q3 2019
PU
2019NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT A/S : publishes interim reports for 2019 Q3
AQ
2019NEUROSEARCH : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 20
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 280 M 861 M 861 M
Net income 2020 119 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2020 538 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 113 M 834 M 834 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 200,00 DKK
Last Close Price 230,00 DKK
Spread / Highest target -13,0%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Larsen Group Chief Executive Officer
Eivind Drachmann Kolding Chairman
Christian D. Jakobsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Praestensgaard Director
Jørgen Hansen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S156.12%834
UNION PACIFIC13.97%138 851
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.33%77 096
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION23.73%61 005
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED28.76%44 708
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN26.80%18 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ