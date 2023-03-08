Advanced search
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2023

03/08/2023 | 12:17pm EST
Company announcement no. 7 – 23
8 March 2023

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2023, at 10:00 am (CEST) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:


Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com

Thomas Junker Jensen, Group General Counsel
 +45 51 68 03 73
tjj@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Annual General Meeting 2023 – notice to convene incl. Appendix 1

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
