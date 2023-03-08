NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2023
03/08/2023 | 12:17pm EST
Company announcement no. 7 – 23 8 March 2023
The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2023, at 10:00 am (CEST) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.