  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTG   DK0061141215

NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S

(NTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:40 2022-12-06 am EST
243.75 DKK   +1.56%
09:21aNTG Nordic Transport Group launches share buy-back program
GL
09:21aNTG Nordic Transport Group launches share buy-back program
GL
07:27aUpdate on full-year outlook for 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NTG Nordic Transport Group launches share buy-back program

12/06/2022 | 09:21am EST
Company announcement no. 27 – 22
6 December 2022

NTG Nordic Transport Group launches share buy-back program

The Board of Directors of NTG has decided to launch a share buy-back program in accordance with the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors on the Annual General Meeting held 16 April 2020. The authorisation covers share buy-backs up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's share capital at any given time and is valid until 16 April 2025.

Purposes:

  • The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Period:

  • The share buy-back program will run from 7 December 2022 to 7 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

Volume:

  • During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 50,000,000, up to 240,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,800,000), corresponding to 1.06% of the current share capital of NTG.

Other terms:

  • Lead manager. NTG has retained Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp (“Nordea”), as lead manager. Nordea will execute the program independently and without influence from NTG.
  • Price limitations. No shares may be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the latest independent trade and (ii) the highest current independent bid at Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of trading in compliance with the authority.
  • Maximum daily purchase. The maximum number of NTG shares that may be purchased on each trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of NTG shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen over the last 20 trading days prior to the date of purchase.
  • Safe Harbor. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

A company announcement of any transactions under the program will be published every Tuesday throughout the duration of the program.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 264 M 1 451 M 1 451 M
Net income 2022 456 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 191 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 274 M 746 M 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 877
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 240,00 DKK
Average target price 330,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Larsen Group Chief Executive Officer
Christian D. Jakobsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Eivind Drachmann Kolding Chairman
Jesper Praestensgaard Director
Jørgen Hansen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S-55.06%746
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-14.77%138 045
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY10.92%85 839
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED19.87%76 114
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-16.93%61 827
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-11.34%11 384