  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTG   DK0061141215

NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S

(NTG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:30 2023-04-18 am EDT
397.50 DKK   -4.10%
Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buy-back program

04/18/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement no. 15 - 23
18 April 2023

Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buy-back program

On 8 March 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 6 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 250,000 shares (nominally DKK 5,000,000), corresponding to 1.10% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 9 March 2023 to 5 May 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement189,187 71,341,183
11 April 20239,128400.83,658,552
Accumulated under the program198,315 74,999,734

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,076,177 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.75% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The share buy-back program announced in company announcement no. 6 - 23 has now been concluded as 198,315 shares, corresponding to an aggregate value of DKK 74,999,734, have been repurchased.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    


+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2023 10 109 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net income 2023 434 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net Debt 2023 755 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 946 M 1 311 M 1 311 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 002
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 414,50 DKK
Average target price 435,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Larsen Group Chief Executive Officer
Christian D. Jakobsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Eivind Drachmann Kolding Chairman
Jesper Praestensgaard Director
Jørgen Hansen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S73.79%1 311
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.12%122 075
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.70%81 640
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED4.30%73 133
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.90%47 736
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.4.38%11 156
