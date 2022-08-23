Log in
    NTG   DK0061141215

NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S

(NTG)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-08-23 am EDT
329.00 DKK   +1.08%
11:01aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
08/15TRANSCRIPT : NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2022
CI
08/12NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2022
GL
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

08/23/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Company announcement no. 10 - 22
23 August 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
15 August 20221,385381.0527,730
16 August 20222,527374.0945,208
17 August 20223,539370.21,310,066
18 August 20224,523353.31,598,025
19 August 20223,133342.91,074,196
22 August 20221,750328.8575,482
Accumulated under the program16,857 6,030,704

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 380,558 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.68% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    


+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 10 430 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
Net income 2022 457 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 490 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 239 M 967 M 967 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 325,50 DKK
Average target price 515,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Larsen Group Chief Executive Officer
Christian D. Jakobsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Eivind Drachmann Kolding Chairman
Jesper Praestensgaard Director
Jørgen Hansen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S-39.04%967
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.32%148 320
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.81%85 321
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED15.76%75 079
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-13.70%60 341
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.7.76%14 368