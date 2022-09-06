Log in
    NTG   DK0061141215

NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S

(NTG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-09-06 am EDT
260.00 DKK   -2.26%
11:01aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
08/30Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
08/23Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

09/06/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Company announcement no. 12 - 22
6 September 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement32,495 11,032,630
30 August 20222,951300.1885,644
31 August 20222,069289.8599,689
01 September 20222,589273.1706,965
02 September 20223,177270.4859,100
05 September 20221,500268.6402,839
Accumulated under the program44,781 14,486,866

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 408,482 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.80% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    


+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


