    NTG   DK0061141215

NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S

(NTG)
22 November 2022
224.50 DKK   -1.32%
11:01aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
11/15Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
11/08Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

11/22/2022 | 11:01am EST
Company announcement no. 24 - 22
22 November 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement242,480 59,826,172
15 November 20224,310229.1987,415
16 November 202210,851224.12,432,164
17 November 202211,700225.92,643,470
18 November 20228,750228.11,996,220
21 November 20228,760227.41,992,245
Accumulated under the program286,851 69,877,686

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 650,552 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.87% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    


+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

