  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTG   DK0061141215

NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S

(NTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:55 2022-12-13 am EST
253.25 DKK   +4.00%
11:01aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
12/06Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares
GL
12/06NTG Nordic Transport Group launches share buy-back program
GL
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

12/13/2022 | 11:01am EST
Company announcement no. 29 - 22
13 December 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 6 December 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 27 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 50,000,000, up to 240,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,800,000), corresponding to 1.06% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 7 December 2022 to 7 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
07 December 202210,360247.52,563,960
08 December 202210,300249.72,572,257
09 December 2022---
12 December 20229,245242.82,244,459
Accumulated under the program29,905 7,380,676

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 703,606 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.11% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    


+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


