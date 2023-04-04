Company announcement no. 13 - 23

4 April 2023



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 8 March 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 6 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 250,000 shares (nominally DKK 5,000,000), corresponding to 1.10% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 9 March 2023 to 5 May 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 103,223 37,253,484 28 March 2023 14,916 391.0 5,832,748 29 March 2023 15,000 393.5 5,902,500 30 March 2023 10,391 398.8 4,143,972 31 March 2023 10,075 404.6 4,076,653 03 April 2023 16,000 398.9 6,381,849 Accumulated under the program 169,605 63,591,206

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,047,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.62% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

