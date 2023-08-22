Company announcement no. 41 - 23

22 August 2023





Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 3 August 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 38 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 200,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.88% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 4 August 2023 to 27 October 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 29,131 10,053,633 15 August 2023 4,415 352.5 1,556,092 16 August 2023 4,312 354.7 1,529,295 17 August 2023 4,776 351.8 1,680,367 18 August 2023 3,307 350.7 1,159,684 21 August 2023 3,665 361.2 1,323,894 Accumulated under the program 49,606 17,302,964

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,243,057 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.49% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

