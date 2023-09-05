Company announcement no. 46 - 23

5 September 2023





Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 3 August 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 38 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 200,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.88% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 4 August 2023 to 27 October 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 75,733 26,938,529 29 August 2023 2,285 368.1 841,024 30 August 2023 2,331 375.8 876,057 31 August 2023 5,000 380.7 1,903,324 01 September 2023 3,911 377.3 1,475,522 04 September 2023 7,333 373.0 2,734,849 Accumulated under the program 96,593 34,769,303

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,284,065 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.67% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:







Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO







+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments