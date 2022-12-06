Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
Update on full-year outlook for 2022
GL
07:27aUpdate on full-year outlook for 2022
GL
Transportsektionen Sverige AB acquires the activities of Solida Logistik AB and changes name to NTG Logistics AB
PU
Update on full-year outlook for 2022

12/06/2022 | 07:27am EST
Company announcement no. 26 – 22
6 December 2022

Update on full-year outlook for 2022

Based on the financial performance during the first ten months of 2022, preliminary financial results for November 2022, and financial expectations for December 2022, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) adjusts its full-year outlook for 2022 as follows:

  • Revenue around DKK 10,200 million (previously DKK 9,700 - 10,200 million)
  • Adj. EBIT around DKK 750 million (previously DKK 700 - 750 million)

The full-year outlook for 2022 is adjusted based on indications of a stabilisation in certain markets during November and December of the year.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachment


