Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NTN Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6472   JP3165600002

NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/05 12:16:00 am EDT
213 JPY   -0.47%
04/04NTN : Acquires Naming Rights for Tado San Hiking Course, Tado Sanjyo Park in Mie Prefecture
PU
03/25NTN : Notice of Head Office Relocation
PU
03/23NTN : Notice of Change of Executive Personnel
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NTN : Acquires Naming Rights for Tado San Hiking Course, Tado Sanjyo Park in Mie Prefecture

04/04/2022 | 10:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Promote the health of local residents by concluding comprehensive collaboration agreement with Kuwana City

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) has concluded a comprehensive collaboration agreement for "health promotion" and economic local virtuous cycle with Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture, and also acquired the naming rights for the "Tado San Hiking Course" and the "Tado Sanjyo Park," located at the top of Mt. Tado, in Tado-cho, Kuwana City. NTN will implement environmental protection activities and facility improvements in Mt. Tado to contribute to the health of local residents.

Since its foundation in Kuwana City, Mie in 1918, NTN has been operating its business with the great support and cooperation of local residents. Today, NTN runs many business bases for manufacturing, development, and logistics in the region. Additionally, we have been promoting contributions and exchanges with local communities by holding summer festivals at business sites, conducting local cleanup activities, acquiring the naming rights for the Kuwana City Sports Park (current name: NTN Sports Park) and providing training for children by members of NTN Track & Field Club which has entered the New Year Ekiden (All-Japan Corporate Ekiden Championships) many times.

With the aim of further contributing to the development in the region, NTN has concluded the comprehensive collaboration agreement with Kuwana City. We will create a virtuous cycle between the environment and the economy through promoting the health of local residents and tourists by utilizing the natural-rich Mt. Tado in Kuwana City.

Accompanied by the conclusion of this agreement, NTN has acquired naming rights for "Tado San Hiking Course" and "Tado Sanjyo Park," and made them the "NTN Tado San Hiking Course" and "NTN Tado Sanjyo Park." At the same time, we will implement initiatives to make beautiful Mt. Tado which more people including local residents visit.

NTN employees will continue to conduct environment protection activities which we have been implementing since 2009; we plant trees and thin trees in some areas of Mt. Tado. Additionally, we will create an environment where people can enjoy hiking in Mt. Tado more than ever through regular cleanups and renewal of the hiking course map.

At "NTN Tado Sanjyo Park," the end of the hiking course, we will improve facilities such as entrance signage and observation deck. In addition, we will install a recycling-type eco-toilet utilizing Transportable Independent Power Supply "N3 N-CUBE*" that generates electricity from renewable energy such as wind and solar. All electricity used in the eco-toilet is to be supplied by "N3 N-CUBE." It can be installed and operated without the need for electrical wiring, and preparing water supply and sewerage. It provides a comfortable and clean toilet space at any time.

NTN Group's common vision is to realize a sustainable "NAMERAKA Society" where people can easily lead a secure and fulfilling life in harmony with nature. Through the initiatives associated with this comprehensive collaboration agreement, we will contribute much more to local communities. Additionally, we will focus on solving social issues through our business activities with the aim of becoming a company that is needed by a sustainable society.

* June 4, 2019 Press Release:
Development of "N3 N-CUBE," Container Type Transportable Independent Power Supply
https://www.ntnglobal.com/en/news/new_products/news201900034.html

Overview of naming rights

Name NTN Tado San Hiking Course (Tado San Hiking Course)
NTN Tado Sanjyo Park (Tado Sanjyo Park)
Location Tado-cho, Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture
Contract period April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027 (5 years)

"Tado San Hiking Course"
(current name: NTN Tado San Hiking Course)

At the signing ceremony
Kuwana City Mayor Ito (right) and
Kuwana Works General Manager Tanio Works (left)

NTN bases in the Kuwana region and Mt. Tado

Inquiries about this release

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 02:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NTN CORPORATION
04/04NTN : Acquires Naming Rights for Tado San Hiking Course, Tado Sanjyo Park in Mie Prefectur..
PU
03/25NTN : Notice of Head Office Relocation
PU
03/23NTN : Notice of Change of Executive Personnel
PU
02/23NTN : Starts Sales of “NTN Portable Vibroscope” Overseas〈Product〉..
PU
02/09NTN : Development of Compact and Lightweight Torque Diode〈Product〉
PU
01/28NTN : Receives “New Energy Foundation Chairman Award” of “New Energy Awa..
PU
01/27NTN V STELLANTIS : To Plead Or Not To Plead
AQ
01/25NTN : Green Energy Products renewed
PU
01/03NTN : New Year Greeting 2022
PU
2021NTN : Notice of Transfer of Fixed Asset
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 634 B 5 165 M 5 165 M
Net income 2022 1 171 M 9,55 M 9,55 M
Net Debt 2022 280 B 2 282 M 2 282 M
P/E ratio 2022 97,4x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 114 B 926 M 926 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 23 292
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NTN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 214,00 JPY
Average target price 244,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiichi Ukai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Sogo CFO, Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Masaki Egami Manager-Advanced Technology Research Institute
Isao Ozako Manager-Large Plants
Yoshiaki Takayama Manager-Sales & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTN CORPORATION-10.42%929
ATLAS COPCO AB-20.90%61 950
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.68%36 256
FANUC CORPORATION-11.32%33 769
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-19.91%29 106
SANDVIK AB-19.12%27 368