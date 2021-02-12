NTN : New Medium-term Management Plan “DRIVE NTN100” Phase 2 (4,131KB)

Table of Contents

(1) NTN Group Vision: Realization of a "NAMERAKA Society"

NTN Group Vision

Through putting our corporate philosophy, "We shall contribute to international society through creating new technologies and developing new products," into practice, we aim to help solve global social issues and realize a "NAMERAKA Society" where people can easily lead a secure and fulfilling life in harmony with nature.

Manage- ment Policy

NTN Group aims to realize a "NAMERAKA Society" through practicing its corporate philosophy. As a company that is trusted and needed by communities including stakeholders, we engage in business activities with an emphasis on respect of human rights and compliance. 〈Stance to Stakeholders〉 "NAMERAKA Society"：A society where people can easily lead a secure and fulfilling life in harmony with nature

Employees NTN Group respects diversity, individuality and a safe and healthy workplace environment where employees can work successfully. Customers NTN Group seeks to maximize customer satisfaction and trust by providing products and services of superior quality, safety and reliability. Business partners NTN Group, in a fair and free environment, builds good partnerships with its business partners and works together for mutual growth and development.

Local communities NTN Group respects cultures and customs in the local communities and builds long-term trust relationships by meeting their expectations through its business activities. Shareholders NTN Group focuses on return for shareholders by sustainable profitable growth and builds long-term trust relationships with shareholders through active communications. Environment NTN Group harmonizes its business activities with nature and contributes to preserve the global environment by providing its technologies, products and services.

Our vision

1．A company where its corporate philosophy is understood by all employees around the world, and where all employees think and act by themselves.

2．A company that has a global presence with original new products and services appreciated for high quality and functions.

3．A company which everyone involved can be proud of the "NTN" brand".

(2 )Materiality and NTN in Fiscal Year 2027

1.Identifiy materiality

Identify materiality* and promote ESG management to achieve global goals (2030 SDGs, etc.)

*Social and in-house issues that require responses on a priority basis in order for NTN Group to create and improve value with sustainability

1 ) Contribute to society through creation of original technologies

2) Form management systems / corporate organization which are essential for NTN, as a global company (Minimize negative impact)

(1) Reduce energy loss

(2) Realize a sustainable society using natural energy (1) Respond to climate change (2) Resource recycling and pollution prevention (3) Improve the reliability of products and services (4) Procurement activities with an emphasis on environment and society

(3) Provide safety and comfort

(Strengthen positive impacts)

Materiality

(5) Respect for human rights

(6) Promote labour safety and health

(7) Human resource development

(8) Promote diversity

(9) Thorough compliance

(10) Strengthen governance

FY2018-

"DRIVE NTN100"

Drive forward the transformation of business structure for the new 100 years

~DRIVE NTN Transformation for New 100~

2. NTN in fiscal year 2027 (10 years after the start of "DRIVE NTN100")