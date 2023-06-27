Delayed Japan Exchange -
NTN : Notice regarding Change of Executive Personnel
NTN Corporation (hereafter, the Company) announced that the change of Directors that was adopted at the 124th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as well as the chairperson of the Board of Directors, chairpersons and members of the Nominating, Audit and Compensation Committees at the subsequently held Board of Directors meeting.
1. Directors (as of June 27, 2023)
Director
Eiichi Ukai
Representative Executive Officer,
President,
Executive Officer,
CEO
Director
Hideaki Miyazawa
Representative Executive Officer,
Executive Officer
Director
Masaki Egami
Executive Officer
Director
Masaaki Yamamoto
Executive Officer
Director
Shumpei Kinoshita
Executive Officer
(Newly appointed)
Director
Isao Ozako
Outside Director
Ryo Kawakami
Outside Director
Tomonori Nishimura
Outside Director
Yuriya Komatsu
Chairperson of Board of Directors
Outside Director
Akira Murakoshi
Outside Director
Yasuo Kitani
(Newly appointed)
2. Committee Members (as of June 27, 2023)
(1) Nominating Committee
Chairperson
Akira Murakoshi
Outside Director
Member
Ryo Kawakami
Outside Director
Member
Yasuo Kitani
Outside Director
Member
Eiichi Ukai
Director
Member
Isao Ozako
Director
(2) Audit Committee
Chairperson
Yasuo Kitani
Outside Director
Member
Ryo Kawakami
Outside Director
Member
Tomonori Nishimura
Outside Director
Member
Isao Ozako
Director
(3) Compensation Committee
Chairperson
Tomonori Nishimura
Outside Director
Member
Yuriya Komatsu
Outside Director
Member
Akira Murakoshi
Outside Director
Member
Eiichi Ukai
Director
Member
Masaaki Yamamoto
Director
[Reference] Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2023)
Name
Position
Responsible
Eiichi Ukai*
Representative Executive Officer, President, Executive Officer
CEO(Chief Executive Officer)
Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.
Hideaki Miyazawa*
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Officer
Corporate General Manager, Automotive Business HQ.
Hiroyuki Ichikawa
Executive Officer
Deputy Corporate General Manager, Automotive Business HQ.
Composite Material Product Division
Masaki Egami*
Executive Officer
CTO (Chief Technology Officer)
Research Division
New Product & Business Strategic Planning HQ.
Takanobu Ozawa
Executive Officer
Americas Region
Legal Dept.
Internal Control Dept.
Masayuki Kaimi
Executive Officer
Corporate General Manager, SCM Strategy HQ.
China Region
Production Engineering Development HQ.
Yasuhiro Kawabata
Executive Officer
Deputy Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.
Human Resources Strategy Dept.
Personnel Dept.
General Affairs Dept.
Shumpei Kinoshita
Executive Officer
Deputy Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.
Corporate Strategy Dept.
ESG Promotion Dept.
Carbon Neutrality Strategy Promotion Dept.
Koji Takahashi
Executive Officer
Green Energy Products Division
ICT Strategy Dept.
Etsu Harima
Executive Officer
Aftermarket Business HQ.
Industrial Business HQ.
Quality Assurance HQ.
NTN KOREA CO., LTD.
ASEAN, Oceania, and West Asia Region
India Region
Masaaki Yamamoto*
Executive Officer
CFO (Chief Financial Officer)
Deputy Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.
Financial Strategy Dept.
Accounting Dept.
Europe & Africa Region
* Appointed as a Director as well
Inquiries about this release
