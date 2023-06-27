NTN Corporation (hereafter, the Company) announced that the change of Directors that was adopted at the 124th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as well as the chairperson of the Board of Directors, chairpersons and members of the Nominating, Audit and Compensation Committees at the subsequently held Board of Directors meeting.

1. Directors (as of June 27, 2023)

Director Eiichi Ukai Representative Executive Officer,
President,
Executive Officer,
CEO
Director Hideaki Miyazawa Representative Executive Officer,
Executive Officer
Director Masaki Egami Executive Officer
Director Masaaki Yamamoto Executive Officer
Director Shumpei Kinoshita Executive Officer (Newly appointed)
Director Isao Ozako
Outside Director Ryo Kawakami
Outside Director Tomonori Nishimura
Outside Director Yuriya Komatsu Chairperson of Board of Directors
Outside Director Akira Murakoshi
Outside Director Yasuo Kitani (Newly appointed)

2. Committee Members (as of June 27, 2023)

(1) Nominating Committee

Chairperson Akira Murakoshi Outside Director
Member Ryo Kawakami Outside Director
Member Yasuo Kitani Outside Director
Member Eiichi Ukai Director
Member Isao Ozako Director

(2) Audit Committee

Chairperson Yasuo Kitani Outside Director
Member Ryo Kawakami Outside Director
Member Tomonori Nishimura Outside Director
Member Isao Ozako Director

(3) Compensation Committee

Chairperson Tomonori Nishimura Outside Director
Member Yuriya Komatsu Outside Director
Member Akira Murakoshi Outside Director
Member Eiichi Ukai Director
Member Masaaki Yamamoto Director

[Reference] Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2023)

Name Position Responsible
Eiichi Ukai* Representative Executive Officer, President, Executive Officer
  • CEO(Chief Executive Officer)
  • Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.
Hideaki Miyazawa* Representative Executive Officer, Executive Officer
  • Corporate General Manager, Automotive Business HQ.
Hiroyuki Ichikawa Executive Officer
  • Deputy Corporate General Manager, Automotive Business HQ.
  • Composite Material Product Division
Masaki Egami* Executive Officer
  • CTO (Chief Technology Officer)
  • Research Division
  • New Product & Business Strategic Planning HQ.
Takanobu Ozawa Executive Officer
  • Americas Region
  • Legal Dept.
  • Internal Control Dept.
Masayuki Kaimi Executive Officer
  • Corporate General Manager, SCM Strategy HQ.
  • China Region
  • Production Engineering Development HQ.
Yasuhiro Kawabata Executive Officer
  • Deputy Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.
  • Human Resources Strategy Dept.
  • Personnel Dept.
  • General Affairs Dept.
Shumpei Kinoshita Executive Officer
  • Deputy Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.
  • Corporate Strategy Dept.
  • ESG Promotion Dept.
  • Carbon Neutrality Strategy Promotion Dept.
Koji Takahashi Executive Officer
  • Green Energy Products Division
  • ICT Strategy Dept.
Etsu Harima Executive Officer
  • Aftermarket Business HQ.
  • Industrial Business HQ.
  • Quality Assurance HQ.
  • NTN KOREA CO., LTD.
  • ASEAN, Oceania, and West Asia Region
  • India Region
Masaaki Yamamoto* Executive Officer
  • CFO (Chief Financial Officer)
  • Deputy Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.
  • Financial Strategy Dept.
  • Accounting Dept.
  • Europe & Africa Region

* Appointed as a Director as well

