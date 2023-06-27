NTN Corporation (hereafter, the Company) announced that the change of Directors that was adopted at the 124th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as well as the chairperson of the Board of Directors, chairpersons and members of the Nominating, Audit and Compensation Committees at the subsequently held Board of Directors meeting.

1. Directors (as of June 27, 2023) Director Eiichi Ukai Representative Executive Officer,

President,

Executive Officer,

CEO Director Hideaki Miyazawa Representative Executive Officer,

Executive Officer Director Masaki Egami Executive Officer Director Masaaki Yamamoto Executive Officer Director Shumpei Kinoshita Executive Officer (Newly appointed) Director Isao Ozako Outside Director Ryo Kawakami Outside Director Tomonori Nishimura Outside Director Yuriya Komatsu Chairperson of Board of Directors Outside Director Akira Murakoshi Outside Director Yasuo Kitani (Newly appointed)

2. Committee Members (as of June 27, 2023) (1) Nominating Committee Chairperson Akira Murakoshi Outside Director Member Ryo Kawakami Outside Director Member Yasuo Kitani Outside Director Member Eiichi Ukai Director Member Isao Ozako Director (2) Audit Committee Chairperson Yasuo Kitani Outside Director Member Ryo Kawakami Outside Director Member Tomonori Nishimura Outside Director Member Isao Ozako Director (3) Compensation Committee Chairperson Tomonori Nishimura Outside Director Member Yuriya Komatsu Outside Director Member Akira Murakoshi Outside Director Member Eiichi Ukai Director Member Masaaki Yamamoto Director

[Reference] Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2023) Name Position Responsible Eiichi Ukai* Representative Executive Officer, President, Executive Officer CEO(Chief Executive Officer)

Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ. Hideaki Miyazawa* Representative Executive Officer, Executive Officer Corporate General Manager, Automotive Business HQ. Hiroyuki Ichikawa Executive Officer Deputy Corporate General Manager, Automotive Business HQ.

Composite Material Product Division Masaki Egami* Executive Officer CTO (Chief Technology Officer)

Research Division

New Product & Business Strategic Planning HQ. Takanobu Ozawa Executive Officer Americas Region

Legal Dept.

Internal Control Dept. Masayuki Kaimi Executive Officer Corporate General Manager, SCM Strategy HQ.

China Region

Production Engineering Development HQ. Yasuhiro Kawabata Executive Officer Deputy Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.

Human Resources Strategy Dept.

Personnel Dept.

General Affairs Dept. Shumpei Kinoshita Executive Officer Deputy Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.

Corporate Strategy Dept.

ESG Promotion Dept.

Carbon Neutrality Strategy Promotion Dept. Koji Takahashi Executive Officer Green Energy Products Division

ICT Strategy Dept. Etsu Harima Executive Officer Aftermarket Business HQ.

Industrial Business HQ.

Quality Assurance HQ.

NTN KOREA CO., LTD.

ASEAN, Oceania, and West Asia Region

India Region Masaaki Yamamoto* Executive Officer CFO (Chief Financial Officer)

Deputy Corporate General Manager, Group Management HQ.

Financial Strategy Dept.

Accounting Dept.

Europe & Africa Region * Appointed as a Director as well