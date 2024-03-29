NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) announced the organizational changes effective April 1, 2024. NTN will reorganize its three current business segments (Aftermarket, Industrial, and Automotive) in order to expand its aftermarket business aiming to respond to changes in the industrial structure such as electrification, EVs, etc.

We will establish the Bearing Business HQ., which is in charge of the bearing business, and CVJ & Axle Bearing Business HQ., which is in charge of CVJ and Axle businesses and automotive aftermarket business. By consolidating bearing businesses which had been dispersed up until now, we will build a system that will enable us to strengthen our supply capabilities and propose optimal solutions including services to customers. At the same time, we will concentrate on CVJ and Axle businesses as one division and strengthen our ability to respond to new demands such as electrification of automobiles by leveraging our strengths in handling both products.

Furthermore, we will establish the "Innovation & Business Development HQ." in order to promote the creation and fostering of new businesses. We will accelerate strategic planning and development initiatives in new areas such as next-generation mobility modules, robot related modules, and natural energy.