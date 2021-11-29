Log in
    6472   JP3165600002

NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
  Report
NTN : Provides Technical Support for Athletes of Wheelchair Athletics

11/29/2021 | 01:30am EST
Provide bearings for wheelchair featuring lightweight and low torque for athletes' smooth running

NTN Corporation (hereinafter "NTN") provides Mr. Tomoya Ito (belonging to Bayer Yakuhin, Ltd) and Mr. Hirokazu Ueyonabaru (belonging to SMBC Nikko Securities, Inc.) with bearings and technical support regarding bearings for wheelchairs used in athletics.

The bearings provided for the athletes are deep groove ball bearings which achieve low torque by ceramic rolling elements and oil lubrication. NTN optimized the strength, torque, and rigidity of the bearings to match wheels of the wheelchair used by both athletes. NTN and both athletes repeated trial runs and discussions. Then we finally achieved smooth and stable running by setting optimal bearing specifications through making fine and repeated adjustments based on athletes' strategies, feelings.

NTN will support further success of both athletes with brilliant records at international and other events through providing bearings and technical support. Additionally, NTN will utilize the technologies and achievements we have cultivated over many years, as well as the knowledge we have gained through activities this time, to promote the commercialization of health and welfare fields. Through these efforts, NTN will contribute to the realization of a sustainable "NAMERAKA Society*" by reducing energy losses and providing safe and comfortable products.

* A society where people can easily lead a secure and filling life in harmony with nature.

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 635 B 5 589 M 5 589 M
Net income 2022 1 267 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net Debt 2022 312 B 2 745 M 2 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 94,0x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 119 B 1 049 M 1 046 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 23 292
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart NTN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 224,00 JPY
Average target price 283,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiichi Ukai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Sogo CFO, Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Masaki Egami Director, CTO, Executive Officer & Head-Research
Isao Ozako Head-Production Technology Institute
Yoshiaki Takayama Manager-Sales & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTN CORPORATION-15.47%1 049
ATLAS COPCO AB31.51%70 385
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.67%39 975
FANUC CORPORATION-9.17%38 980
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED47.11%38 270
SANDVIK AB12.97%31 321