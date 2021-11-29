NTN : Provides Technical Support for Athletes of Wheelchair Athletics

Provide bearings for wheelchair featuring lightweight and low torque for athletes' smooth running

NTN Corporation (hereinafter "NTN") provides Mr. Tomoya Ito (belonging to Bayer Yakuhin, Ltd) and Mr. Hirokazu Ueyonabaru (belonging to SMBC Nikko Securities, Inc.) with bearings and technical support regarding bearings for wheelchairs used in athletics.

The bearings provided for the athletes are deep groove ball bearings which achieve low torque by ceramic rolling elements and oil lubrication. NTN optimized the strength, torque, and rigidity of the bearings to match wheels of the wheelchair used by both athletes. NTN and both athletes repeated trial runs and discussions. Then we finally achieved smooth and stable running by setting optimal bearing specifications through making fine and repeated adjustments based on athletes' strategies, feelings.

NTN will support further success of both athletes with brilliant records at international and other events through providing bearings and technical support. Additionally, NTN will utilize the technologies and achievements we have cultivated over many years, as well as the knowledge we have gained through activities this time, to promote the commercialization of health and welfare fields. Through these efforts, NTN will contribute to the realization of a sustainable "NAMERAKA Society*" by reducing energy losses and providing safe and comfortable products.

* A society where people can easily lead a secure and filling life in harmony with nature.