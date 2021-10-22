Log in
NTN : Receives Nippon Brand Award of 2021 “CHO” MONODZUKURI Innovative Parts and Components Award

10/22/2021 | 12:24am EDT
NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) received the "Nippon Brand Award" at the "2021 'CHO' MONODZUKURI Innovative Parts and Components Award" hosted by the MONODZUKURI Nippon Conference and Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, Ltd.

Award Name

Nippon Brand Award of 2021"CHO" MONODZUKURI Innovative Parts and Components Award

Awarded Product

High Speed Deep Groove Ball Bearing for EVs and HEVs
(Ultrahigh Speed Use for Motor and Gearboxes)

Product Overview

The awarded product is automotive deep groove ball bearing capable of supporting high-speed rotation of motors installed in EVs and HEVs. To achieve high-speed rotation capability, NTN improved retainer strength by reviewing its material, and designed pocket profile, where the retainer and rolling elements have direct contact, to minimize distortion caused by centrifugal force. The awarded product has identical dimensions with conventional product therefore interchangeable, and is applicable to both grease and oil lubrication. In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for motors with oil lubrication, which has advantage in cooling to compensate heat generation. Under these situations, NTN has received a large number of orders for oil lubrication application, expanding its mass-production and delivery.

High Speed Deep Groove Ball Bearing for EVs and HEVs
(Ultrahigh Speed Use for Motor and Gearboxes)

Reasons for Receiving the Award

NTN developed this product utilizing our technology that we have cultivated through years of basic research to minimize frictional energy loss, by optimization of bearing internal specification as well as retainer profile and material. While electrification of automobiles requires motor's downsizing and high-speed rotation, NTN will contribute to promote EVs and HEVs by providing this product, which can support high speed rotation with dmn value* of 1.8 million depending on conditions. In the development of technologies that will contribute to realize decarbonized society, NTN received this award in recognition of our efforts to improve performance of deep groove ball bearings by developing a detailed improvement plan and conducting demonstrations, as well as the creativity of our designers.

* dmn value: An indicator that expresses the rotational performance of bearings and is multiplied bearing pitch circle diameter (mm) by rotational speed (min-1)

Inquiries about this release

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
