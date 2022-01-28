NTN : Receives “New Energy Foundation Chairman Award” of “New Energy Award 2021”

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) received "New Energy Foundation Chairman Award" of "New Energy Award 2021" hosted by the New Energy Foundation for "DLC Coating Spherical Roller Bearing" for wind turbine main shaft. The purpose of this award is to promote the introduction of new energy by recognizing the development of new energy-related equipment, the introduction of new energy facilities, the public awareness activities, the use of decentralized energy, and the community-based efforts to introduce new energy.

Spherical roller bearings for wind turbine main shaft have had the issue of the wear on the raceway surface due to metal-to-metal contact caused by insufficient lubrication and it might develop to flaking and cracking. The award-winning product greatly improves wear resistance by applying the DLC (diamond like carbon) coating* to the rolling surface of the bearing rollers. The DLC coating has three-layer structure. Even under severe lubrication conditions where it is difficult to form oil film, such as bearings for wind turbine main shaft, the DLC coating, which has high adhesion, continuously sustain high performance. It also contributes to stable operation of wind turbine by preventing bearings from the wear of the raceway surface. The DLC coating technology applied to this product can combine with the "asymmetrical design," which was developed in 2017 with the aim of making the wind power generator more compact.

NTN received the award for its originality in the product development and its contribution to the widespread use of wind turbine, which will continue to increase in the future. We will contribute to the spread of renewable energy by expanding sales of this product.

* Hard film with amorphous structure in which carbons having a diamond structure and a graphite structure are irregularly mixed