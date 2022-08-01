Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  NTN Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6472   JP3165600002

NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:23 2022-08-01 am EDT
252.00 JPY   +2.86%
07/21NTN : Increases Weight Capacity of Wrist Joint Module “I-WRIST™” IWS Series〈Product〉
PU
07/03NTN : Track & Field Club, Sonoda Participates in 35 km Race Walk in World Athletics Championships as Athlete Representing Japan
PU
06/28NTN : Notice of Organizational Changes
PU
NTN : Track & Field Club, Sonoda Places 9th in 35 km Race Walk in World Athletics Championships

08/01/2022
Serena Sonoda, a member of NTN Track & Field Club participated* in the women's 35km race walk at the 18th World Athletics Championships held in Oregon, the U.S. (July 15-24, 2022), and placed 9th. Her record was 2 hours 45 minutes 09 seconds that was approximately 40 seconds faster than her own Japanese record.

Sonoda was in a fourth-place group from the beginning of the race. At the 15km point, she was leading the group and continued the race well. She kept her position in the top 8 in the last stage after 30km point and walked towards the finish line with all her power, aiming for a higher place. In the end, she finished in 9th place, only 7 seconds behind the 8th place athlete. Although she was very close to win a prize, she did her best and set the new personal record in her first World Championships.

NTN Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:23:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2023 713 B 5 342 M 5 342 M
Net income 2023 12 163 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
Net Debt 2023 265 B 1 989 M 1 989 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 1,78%
Capitalization 130 B 975 M 975 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 23 383
Free-Float 86,9%
Managers and Directors
Eiichi Ukai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Sogo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Masaki Egami Manager-Advanced Technology Research Institute
Yoshiaki Takayama Manager-Sales & Administration
Noboru Tsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTN CORPORATION2.08%975
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.56%54 307
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.13%37 111
FANUC CORPORATION-6.38%32 721
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.52%22 918
SANDVIK AB-26.31%22 905