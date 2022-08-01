NTN : Track & Field Club, Sonoda Places 9th in 35 km Race Walk in World Athletics Championships

Serena Sonoda, a member of NTN Track & Field Club participated* in the women's 35km race walk at the 18th World Athletics Championships held in Oregon, the U.S. (July 15-24, 2022), and placed 9th. Her record was 2 hours 45 minutes 09 seconds that was approximately 40 seconds faster than her own Japanese record.

Sonoda was in a fourth-place group from the beginning of the race. At the 15km point, she was leading the group and continued the race well. She kept her position in the top 8 in the last stage after 30km point and walked towards the finish line with all her power, aiming for a higher place. In the end, she finished in 9th place, only 7 seconds behind the 8th place athlete. Although she was very close to win a prize, she did her best and set the new personal record in her first World Championships.