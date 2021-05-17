Log in
    6472   JP3165600002

NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
NTN : Exhibits at "AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING EXPOSITION 2021 ONLINE"

05/17/2021
Date May 26 (Wed) to July 30 (Fri), 2021
Admission All visitors are requested to register (for free).

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) exhibits at 'AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING EXPOSITION 2021 ONLINE' from May 26 to July 30.

NTN will exhibit products with the theme of 'Future Technologies Made by NTN.' As technologies for responding to CASE and creating future vehicles with safety, secure, and comfort, we will introduce products that respond to trends in automotive market such as electrification, low fuel consumption, and higher efficiency, with videos and photographs.

As introduction of products, we will exhibit the 'Low Friction Hub Bearing III,' which reduces friction by 62% compared to the conventional product and new products which will be exhibited for the first time. In addition, we will introduce products under two themes: 'New NTN Products Helping to Advance EV/HEV' and 'NTN's Core Technologies Supporting EV/HEV.' As 'New NTN Products Helping to Advance EV/HEV,' we will exhibit products such as 'Creepless Bearing' which stops progressive wave type creep by applying undercut machining on the outer diameter of the outer ring of a bearing, which is the industry first way and 'Low Temperature Rise and Low Torque Tapered Roller Bearing' which contributes to more efficient differentials with the world's highest level in low temperature rise and low torque. As 'NTN's Core Technologies Supporting EV/HEV,' we will introduce products such as 'Ultra-low Friction Sealed Ball Bearing' which realizes both low torque and long operating life as bearings for transmissions and gearboxes.

Additionally, two videos will be available: videos of 'sHUB,' Hub Bearing with Steering Assist Function and 'Products for Electrification.' 'sHUB' is a product that combines hub bearings with a mechanism that adjustments for steering angle of wheels, and we will introduce features of improved 'sHUB.' The video of the 'Products for Electrification' shows the four products that contribute to the electrification of various automotive applications such as oil pumps and shifts, such as the 'Electric Motor and Actuator' and the 'Mechanical Clutch Unit (MCU) for Next-generation Steering' in detail.

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 03:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
