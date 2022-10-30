Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  NTPC Ltd
  News
  Summary
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-28 am EDT
174.05 INR   +1.99%
10/29NTPC Limited Appoints Arun Kumar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
10/29Transcript : NTPC Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 29, 2022
CI
10/29NTPC Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Factbox-India's deadliest accidents in the last decade

10/30/2022 | 03:59pm EDT
A view shows a damaged part of a suspension bridge after it collapsed in Morbi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - More than 80 people were killed in western India's Gujarat state on Sunday evening when a pedestrian bridge over a river collapsed, plunging them into the waters below.

Here are details of some of the worst accidents in India over the last decade:

April 2012: At least 103 people drowned after an overloaded ferry carrying about 300 people sank at night in the Brahmaputra river in eastern Assam state

Feb 2013: A stampede at a railway station in northern India killed at least 36 Hindu pilgrims during the busiest day of the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious festival at which some 30 million had gathered

April 2013: Some 72 people were killed after an illegal and half-constructed building in western India's Thane, near the financial capital Mumbai, collapsed

Oct 2013: Devotees crossing a long, concrete bridge towards a temple in the central state of Madhya Pradesh panicked when some railings broke, triggering a stampede that killed 115 people

July 2014: An 11-storey building under construction in southern Tamil Nadu state came down following heavy rains, leaving at least 47 people dead.

Sept 2015: Illegally stored explosives that were accidentally detonated in the centre of a town in central Madhya Pradesh state killed at least 88 people

April 2016: A fire and explosions during a fireworks display killed 100 people and injured more than 380 at a temple in the southern state of Kerala

Nov 2016: Some 146 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an express train derailed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Jan 2017: At least 41 people were killed after several coaches of a passenger train went off the rails in southern Andhra Pradesh state.

Nov 2017: An explosion of hot gas at a boiler at a power plant in northern Uttar Pradesh state operated by state-run NTPC Ltd killed 45 workers.

Oct 2018: A commuter train ran through a crowd gathered on the tracks for a festival in northern India's Amritsar city, killing at least 59 people and injuring 57.

June 2019: At least 44 people were killed and 35 injured when a bus plunged off a road in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh

December 2019: Forty three people died in New Delhi when a blaze engulfed a four-storey building in a residential part of the capital where more than 100 workers were sleeping.

Feb 2021: Some 50 people were killed in central Madhya Pradesh state when a bus fell off a bridge into a canal and then sank into the water

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 329 B 16 137 M 16 137 M
Net income 2023 153 B 1 857 M 1 857 M
Net Debt 2023 1 816 B 22 059 M 22 059 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 1 688 B 20 497 M 20 497 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 15 786
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Jaikumar Srinivasan Executive Director & Finance Director
Aditya Dar Executive Director-Finance
Ramesh Babu V. Executive Director & Operations Director
Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPC LTD39.91%20 497
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.94%10 381
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-55.86%7 060
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-29.12%6 373
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-42.05%6 161
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.2.24%6 006