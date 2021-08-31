Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. NTPC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
NTPC : Action taken by NTPC for meeting power demand in the country

08/31/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Action taken by NTPC for meeting power demand in the country

30th Aug, 2021

The country is witnessing a sharp increase in power demandand NTPC is making all efforts for meeting demand as per the grid requirement. NTPC has geared up to meet the increasing demand and the generation from NTPC group stations has registered a 23% growth compared to the previous year.

To meet the increase in demand, following actions have been taken:

• Under flexible utilization of coal policy, NTPC is arranging coal at the stations where the stock position is critical.

• Continuously coordinating with Coal India and Railways for augmenting coal supply at critical stations and diverting rakes wherever required.

• Augmenting 2.7 Lakh MT import coal left out from the contracts placed earlier.

• Darlipalli Unit#2 (800 MW) was put in operation and Commercial operation of the Unit is being done w.e.f 01-09-2021. The plant is a pit-head station, and the coal is being fed from captive mine of NTPC (Dulanga).

• Increasing coal production from all captive mines of NTPC.

• The states are also requested to schedule offtake from the gas Stations. In order to plan for making arrangement for gas for generator companies, States are requested to schedule power at least for a week


Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
