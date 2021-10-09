NTPC : Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis due to coal shortage

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind
Kejriwal on Saturday warned of a power crisis in the Indian
capital due to a coal shortage, which has already triggered
electricity cuts in some of the country's eastern and northern
states.
"Delhi could face a power crisis," Kejriwal said in a tweet
in which he also shared a copy of a letter to Prime Minister
Narendra Modi flagging a shortage of fuel in power plants in and
around Delhi.
Kejriwal urged the federal government to divert supplies of
coal and gas to utilities supplying the capital, saying the city
housed strategic centres of national importance and supply was
critical to hospitals and coronavirus vaccination centres.
A crippling coal shortage has caused a supply shortage in
states such as Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with residents in
the regions experiencing power cuts stretching to up to 14 hours
a day.
India said on Saturday it will facilitate gas supplies to
enable two power plants in Delhi to operate. State-run NTPC Ltd
has also been directed to increase coal stocks to
coal-fired plants from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state to
ensure supply.
A power supply shortage in Uttar Pradesh, which faces
elections in early 2022, had surged to 5.6% on Friday, the
highest in recent days, federal government data showed.
In India, over half of 135 coal-fired power plants, which
supply around 70% of the country's electricity, have fuel stocks
to last less than three days, Reuters reported on Friday.
Demand for industrial power has surged in India after the
second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with increased economic
activity driving up coal consumption in the world's second
largest consumer of the commodity.
(Additional reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal
Editing by Clelia Oziel, William Maclean)