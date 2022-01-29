NTPC : Dividend

fv.i.iiiil l!rtc!lzffdl fl;,{1,es ('1fm'r � <51 ;mir) � NTPC Limited (A Govt. ofIndia Enterprise) � �/ Corporate Centre

Ref. No.:OI/ FNISD/Compliance/2 l-22/Q3 Dated: 29/0l /2022 Manager General Manager Listing Department Department of Corporate Services National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza , Sandra Kurla Complex Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra(E), Mumbai- 400 05I Dalal Street, Mumbai -400 00I Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting • Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2021 • Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22

Dear Sir,

We are enclosing the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2021, in the prescribed format as required under Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on January 29, 2022.

Further, as required under Regulation 33(2)(c) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, also enclosed is a copy of the "Limited Review Report" by the Statutory Auditors on the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2021. The "Limited Review Report" has been placed before the Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 29, 2022.

The information as required under Regulation 52(4) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is also covered in the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) submitted herewith.

Statutory Auditor's certificate with respect to listed non-convertible debt securities of the Company as on December 31, 2021 in terms of Regulation 54 read with regulation 56 (I) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is also submitted herewith.

Further, Board of Directors in its aforesaid meeting decided, inter alia, to pay interim dividend at the rate of 40% (Rs.4/- per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs. I 0/- each for the financial year 2021-22.

The date of payment / dispatch of dividend shall be February 21, 2022.

The Board Meeting commenced at ..2-:3o P.M .and concluded at '5': O O P.M ' The submitted information shall also be hosted on the NTPC's website.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

(Nandini Sarkar)

Company Secretary & Compliance officer Encl.: As Above

� � : Q-li'IQl;al 'lll'�-«l<> 'Qfurr. m.ft � � �-110003

mtc � � : L40101DL1975G01007966, � .i.: 011-24387333, � .i.: 011-24361018, �: ntpccc@ntpc.co.in, �: www.ntpc.co.in