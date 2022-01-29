Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. NTPC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/28 06:16:46 am
140.15 INR   +3.81%
01/28Indian Benchmarks Close the Week in Red; NTPC Jumps 4%
MT
01/28Indian shares end lower for second week; IT stocks rebound
RE
01/28NTPC Renewable Energy Arm Floats Tender for 3GW Energy Storage Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NTPC : Dividend

01/29/2022 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

fv.i.iiiil

l!rtc!lzffdl fl;,{1,es

('1fm'r � <51 ;mir)

NTPC Limited

(A Govt. ofIndia Enterprise)

� �/ Corporate Centre

Ref. No.:OI/ FNISD/Compliance/2 l-22/Q3

Dated: 29/0l /2022

Manager

General Manager

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza , Sandra Kurla Complex

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra(E), Mumbai- 400 05I

Dalal Street, Mumbai -400 00I

Sub:

Outcome of Board Meeting

Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months ended

December 31, 2021

Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22

Dear Sir,

We are enclosing the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2021, in the prescribed format as required under Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on January 29, 2022.

Further, as required under Regulation 33(2)(c) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, also enclosed is a copy of the "Limited Review Report" by the Statutory Auditors on the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2021. The "Limited Review Report" has been placed before the Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 29, 2022.

The information as required under Regulation 52(4) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is also covered in the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) submitted herewith.

Statutory Auditor's certificate with respect to listed non-convertible debt securities of the Company as on December 31, 2021 in terms of Regulation 54 read with regulation 56 (I) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is also submitted herewith.

Further, Board of Directors in its aforesaid meeting decided, inter alia, to pay interim dividend at the rate of 40% (Rs.4/- per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs. I 0/- each for the financial year 2021-22.

The date of payment / dispatch of dividend shall be February 21, 2022.

The Board Meeting commenced at ..2-:3o P.M .and concluded at '5': O O P.M ' The submitted information shall also be hosted on the NTPC's website.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

l.. _ /

N��-�-�-�---

(Nandini Sarkar)

Company Secretary & Compliance officer Encl.: As Above

� � : Q-li'IQl;al 'lll'�-«l<> 'Qfurr. m.ft � � �-110003

mtc � � : L40101DL1975G01007966, � .i.: 011-24387333, � .i.: 011-24361018, �: ntpccc@ntpc.co.in, �: www.ntpc.co.in

Registered Office: NTPC Bhawan, SCOPE Complex, 7 Institutional Area, Lodi Road, New Delhi-110003

.

Corporate Identification Number: L40101DL1975GOI007966, Tel�phone No.: 011-�4387333, Fax No.: 011-24361018,E-mail: ntpccc@ntpc.co.m

Website : www.ntpc.co.in

Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 11:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NTPC LTD
01/28Indian Benchmarks Close the Week in Red; NTPC Jumps 4%
MT
01/28Indian shares end lower for second week; IT stocks rebound
RE
01/28NTPC Renewable Energy Arm Floats Tender for 3GW Energy Storage Unit
MT
01/20NTPC's Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
01/17NTPC Plans to Raise Up to $750 Million Via External Commercial Borrowings
MT
01/06Adani Enterprises Bags Imported Coal Contract from NTPC
MT
01/05Adani Enterprises Clinches Coal Supply Contract from NTPC
MT
01/04Indian Indices Extend Gains on Tuesday; NTPC Jumps 6%
MT
01/02NTPC Plans to Acquire 5% Equity in Power Exchange of India
CI
2021Indian Indices Rebounds on Friday; Hindalco Industries Surges 6%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NTPC LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 157 B 15 413 M 15 413 M
Net income 2022 148 B 1 975 M 1 975 M
Net Debt 2022 1 845 B 24 589 M 24 589 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 4,61%
Capitalization 1 359 B 18 118 M 18 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 798
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart NTPC LTD
Duration : Period :
NTPC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTPC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 140,15 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Renu Narang Executive Director-Finance
Anil Kumar Gautam CFO, Finance Director & Director
Ramesh Babu V. Executive Director & Operations Director
Nandini Sarkar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPC LTD12.66%18 118
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.82%11 719
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-27.97%11 604
AC ENERGY CORPORATION-13.91%7 091
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-19.32%6 258
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-17.65%5 987