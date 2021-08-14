Log in
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
NTPC : India's top explorer ONGC looks at acquisitions for 10GW renewable aim

08/14/2021 | 05:30am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. is looking at acquisitions in order to have 10 gigawatts (GWs) of renewable energy capacity by 2040, Chairman Subhash Kumar said.

"Renewable seems to be making lots of business since today and we are looking at the possibility of inorganic investment in renewables," Kumar told an analysts' conference, after the company's June quarter earnings.

India has set up ambitious target to raise its renewable capacity to 450 GWs by 2030 from the current 100 GWs to cut dependence on thermal power generation and reduce pollution.

ONGC has signed a memorandum of understanding with the country's top utility NTPC Ltd to study the setting up of offshore wind and other renewable energy projects in India and overseas.

Kumar said his company is looking to rope in foreign partners for exploring new areas, including its deepwater oil and gas block in the east coast to monetise the reserves quickly.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NTPC LTD -0.76% 118.25 Delayed Quote.19.02%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -0.13% 116.1 Delayed Quote.24.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 026 B 13 822 M 13 822 M
Net income 2021 128 B 1 718 M 1 718 M
Net Debt 2021 1 638 B 22 067 M 22 067 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 1 147 B 15 447 M 15 445 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 165
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Gautam Director & Finance Director
Ramesh Babu V. Operations Director & Executive Director
Nandini Sarkar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Vivek Kumar Dewangan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPC LTD19.02%15 447
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED81.32%9 358
AC ENERGY CORPORATION4.44%6 672
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.28.00%6 096
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-13.61%5 926
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED23.08%4 705