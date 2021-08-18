Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  NTPC Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

NTPC : Junior Archery Contingent felicitated for exemplary performance in World Championship

08/18/2021 | 02:34am EDT
Junior Archery Contingent felicitated for exemplary performance in World Championship

17th Aug, 2021

New Delhi, 17th August 2021: Shri Arjun Munda, President, Indian Archery Association and Honourable Union Tribal Affairs Minister along with Shri DK Patel, Director (HR), NTPC felicitated the Indian Junior & Cadet Archery team of 36 members and congratulated the winners for receiving 15 medals at the Youth World Archery Championship in Poland.

Shri Arjun Munda thanked NTPC for its invaluable support towards the sustained development of Archery and for encouraging the youth to take interest in Archery.

Shri DK Patel addressed the occasion and said, 'We are very proud to be associated with AAI. Archery has made significant progress in India in just a few years. Even in the Olympics, our archers performed remarkably well. NTPC believes that the Indian Archery team will make the country all the more proud in future competitions and tournaments.

NTPC Ltd, the official supporting organisation has been promoting archery in India in partnership with the Archery Association of India (AAI).


Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NTPC LTD
02:34aNTPC : Junior Archery Contingent felicitated for exemplary performance in World ..
PU
08/17NTPC : congratulates Junior and Cadet Indian archers for their exemplary perform..
PU
08/17NTPC : celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
PU
08/17NTPC Reportedly Prepares Mega Share Sales of NTPC Vidyut Vyapar and NTPC Rene..
CI
08/14NTPC : India's top explorer ONGC looks at acquisitions for 10GW renewable aim
RE
08/09India to require refiners, fertiliser plants to use some green hydrogen
RE
08/09India to require refiners, fertiliser plants to use some green hydrogen
RE
08/02NTPC : recognised for its Digital initiatives
PU
08/02NTPC : Presentation at the 17th Analysts & Investors Meet held on 02/08/2021Down..
PU
08/02NTPC Limited acquired 500 MW Solar Asset.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 026 B 13 807 M 13 807 M
Net income 2021 128 B 1 716 M 1 716 M
Net Debt 2021 1 638 B 22 042 M 22 042 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,84x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 1 138 B 15 310 M 15 317 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 19 165
Free-Float 48,9%
Technical analysis trends NTPC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Gautam Director & Finance Director
Ramesh Babu V. Operations Director & Executive Director
Nandini Sarkar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Vivek Kumar Dewangan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPC LTD18.17%15 310
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.28%9 823
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED80.36%9 344
AC ENERGY CORPORATION0.11%6 954
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.29.00%6 198
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-15.73%5 931