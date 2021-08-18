NTPC : Junior Archery Contingent felicitated for exemplary performance in World Championship

17th Aug, 2021

New Delhi, 17th August 2021: Shri Arjun Munda, President, Indian Archery Association and Honourable Union Tribal Affairs Minister along with Shri DK Patel, Director (HR), NTPC felicitated the Indian Junior & Cadet Archery team of 36 members and congratulated the winners for receiving 15 medals at the Youth World Archery Championship in Poland.

Shri Arjun Munda thanked NTPC for its invaluable support towards the sustained development of Archery and for encouraging the youth to take interest in Archery.

Shri DK Patel addressed the occasion and said, 'We are very proud to be associated with AAI. Archery has made significant progress in India in just a few years. Even in the Olympics, our archers performed remarkably well. NTPC believes that the Indian Archery team will make the country all the more proud in future competitions and tournaments.

NTPC Ltd, the official supporting organisation has been promoting archery in India in partnership with the Archery Association of India (AAI).