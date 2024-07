NTPC Ltd is the Indian leader in production of electricity. Moreover, the group ensures the development, construction and installation of power plants. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of electricity (94.2%): from coal, hydraulic, solar and wind energy; - other (5.8%): consulting services, management of construction of electricity production units projects, exploration of oil and gas and coalmines operating. At the end of March 2022, NTPC has an installed capacity of 68,962 MW.