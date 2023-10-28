NTPC Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was INR 880,584.4 million compared to INR 873,521.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 887,746.6 million compared to INR 882,422.2 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 94,878.8 million compared to INR 72,752.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.78 compared to INR 7.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.78 compared to INR 7.5 a year ago.