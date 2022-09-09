Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. NTPC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:24 2022-09-09 am EDT
168.75 INR   +1.17%
12:20aNTPC : News Verification
PU
09/06Indian Indices Settle in the Red; Apollo Hospitals Climbs 3%
MT
09/06India gives coal-fired plants extra two years to install emissions equipment
RE
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

NTPC : News Verification

09/09/2022 | 12:20am EDT
NTPC Limited

(A Government of India Enterprise)

CORPORATE CENTRE

Ref. No.:01/ FA/ISD/Compliance/2022-23

Dated: 07.09.2022

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited, Rotunda Buiding,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Scrip Code- 532555

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code- NTPC

Sub: Clarification on News item "NTPC plans to divest stake in subsidiaries, JVs"

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to clarification sought from the Company regarding recent news which appeared in the "Newspaper-MINT" dated September 06, 2022 captioned "NTPC plans to divest stake in subsidiaries, JVs".

Our point-wise reply to clarification sought is as follows :

  1. Whether such negotiations/events were taking place? If so, you are advised to provide the said information along with the sequence of events in chronological order from the start of negotiations/events till date.
    Reply: With reference to your requirement regarding clarification, we hereby submit that NTPC has always disclosed, to the stock exchange (s), all the material information, which has a bearing on its operations and performance including all necessary disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 within the stipulated time. Further, NTPC as a growth oriented Company keeps on evaluating various alternatives for its Business Development in routine course of Business. However, with regard to news item in question the Company has nothing significant/material to report, at present, in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
  2. Whether you/company are aware of any information that has not been announced to the Exchanges which could explain the movement in the trading, if any? Further, you are advised to provide the said information and the reasons for not disclosing the same to the Exchange earlier as required under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
    Reply: No.
  3. The material impact of this article on the Company.

Reply: Considering size and scale of operations of the Company there is no material impact of this article on the Company.

Yours faithfully,

(Sandeep Aggarwal)

Chief General Manager (Finance)

Registered Office: NTPC Bhawan, SCOPE Complex, 7, Institutional Area. Lodi Road, New Delhi-110003 Corporate Identification Number: L40101DL1975GOI007966, Telephone No.-01124387333, Fax: 011-24361018,E-mail: isd@ntpc.co.in

Website: www.ntpc.co.in

Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 04:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
