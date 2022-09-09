NTPC : News Verification

NTPC Limited (A Government of India Enterprise) CORPORATE CENTRE Ref. No.:01/ FA/ISD/Compliance/2022-23 Dated: 07.09.2022 Listing Department Corporate Relationship Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited, Rotunda Buiding, 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Scrip Code- 532555 Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code- NTPC

Sub: Clarification on News item "NTPC plans to divest stake in subsidiaries, JVs"

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to clarification sought from the Company regarding recent news which appeared in the "Newspaper-MINT" dated September 06, 2022 captioned "NTPC plans to divest stake in subsidiaries, JVs".

Our point-wise reply to clarification sought is as follows :

Whether such negotiations/events were taking place? If so, you are advised to provide the said information along with the sequence of events in chronological order from the start of negotiations/events till date.

Reply: With reference to your requirement regarding clarification, we hereby submit that NTPC has always disclosed, to the stock exchange (s), all the material information, which has a bearing on its operations and performance including all necessary disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 within the stipulated time. Further, NTPC as a growth oriented Company keeps on evaluating various alternatives for its Business Development in routine course of Business. However, with regard to news item in question the Company has nothing significant/material to report, at present, in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Whether you/company are aware of any information that has not been announced to the Exchanges which could explain the movement in the trading, if any? Further, you are advised to provide the said information and the reasons for not disclosing the same to the Exchange earlier as required under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Reply: No. The material impact of this article on the Company.

Reply: Considering size and scale of operations of the Company there is no material impact of this article on the Company.

Yours faithfully,

(Sandeep Aggarwal)

Chief General Manager (Finance)

