  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  NTPC Ltd
  News
  Summary
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
NTPC : Presentation at the 17th Analysts & Investors Meet held on 02/08/2021Download

08/02/2021 | 03:32am EDT
NTPC Limited

(A Government of India Enterprise)

CORPORATE CENTRE

Ref. No.:01/ FA/ISD/Compliance/2021-22

Dated: 02.08.2021

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited, Rotunda Buiding,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Scrip Code- 532555

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code- NTPC

Sub: Investor Presentation made at the 17th Annual Analysts and Investors Meet of NTPC Limited

Dear Sir,

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the Investor Presentation made at the 17th Annual Analysts and Investors Meet of NTPC Limited.

Yours faithfully,

(Aditya Dar)

Executive Director (Finance)

Registered Office: NTPC Bhawan, SCOPE Complex, 7, Institutional Area. Lodi Road, New Delhi-110003Corporate Identification Number: L40101DL1975GOI007966, Telephone No.-01124387333,Fax: 011-24361018,E-mail: isd@ntpc.co.in

Website: www.ntpc.co.in

WELCOME TO 17TH ANNUAL ANALYSTS & INVESTORS MEET

NTPC - Vision, Mission and Core Values

Vision

Mission

To be the World's

Provide Reliable Power and Related

Leading Power Company,

Solutions in an Economical, Efficient and

Energizing India's Growth

Environment friendly manner,

driven by Innovation and Agility

Core Values

I

C

O

M

I

T

2

Outline of the Presentation

1 Company Overview

2 Spearheading Energy Transition

3 Sustainability Initiatives

4 Transforming Power Sector

5 Key Growth Pointers

6 Operational Excellence

7 Robust Financials

3

NTPC - Exceeding Expectations Setting New Benchmarks

Largest Power Generator in India

Leading Energy Transition

Clear Growth Visibility

O&M and PM Excellence

Highest ever profit/realization

Leapfrogging on ESG Front

Installed capacity of 66,885 MW Generating 23% with 17% Installed Capacity

Plan to have 60 GW Renewable Capacity by 2032 Developing largest solar power park of the country

17 GW capacity under construction

Plan to become 130+ GW company by 2032

3,824 MW Commercial Capacity Addition in FY21 Maintaining consistent lead over All India PLF

Posted highest ever profit of 13,770 crore in FY21 Highest ever realization of more than 1 Lakh crore

ESG Strategy with clearly defined KPIs and targets

1st Energy company to declare its energy compact goals

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 026 B 13 793 M 13 793 M
Net income 2021 128 B 1 715 M 1 715 M
Net Debt 2021 1 638 B 22 021 M 22 021 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 1 146 B 15 416 M 15 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 19 165
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart NTPC LTD
Duration : Period :
NTPC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTPC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 118,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Gautam Director & Finance Director
Ramesh Babu V. Operations Director & Executive Director
Nandini Sarkar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Vivek Kumar Dewangan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPC LTD18.97%15 416
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.74%9 152
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED60.24%8 281
AC ENERGY CORPORATION-10.89%6 130
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-13.68%6 010
ADANI POWER LIMITED92.47%4 972