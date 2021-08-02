NTPC : Presentation at the 17th Analysts & Investors Meet held on 02/08/2021Download

|
|
NTPC Limited
|
|
(A Government of India Enterprise)
|
|
CORPORATE CENTRE
|
Ref. No.:01/ FA/ISD/Compliance/2021-22
|
Dated: 02.08.2021
|
|
|
Listing Department
|
Corporate Relationship Department,
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
BSE Limited, Rotunda Buiding,
|
'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,
|
P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
|
Mumbai - 400 001.
|
Scrip Code- 532555
|
Mumbai - 400 051.
|
|
Scrip Code- NTPC
|
|
|
Sub: Investor Presentation made at the 17th Annual Analysts and Investors Meet of NTPC Limited
Dear Sir,
In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the Investor Presentation made at the 17th Annual Analysts and Investors Meet of NTPC Limited.
Yours faithfully,
(Aditya Dar)
Executive Director (Finance)
Registered Office: NTPC Bhawan, SCOPE Complex, 7, Institutional Area. Lodi Road, New Delhi-110003Corporate Identification Number: L40101DL1975GOI007966, Telephone No.-01124387333,Fax: 011-24361018,E-mail: isd@ntpc.co.in
Website: www.ntpc.co.in
WELCOME TO 17TH ANNUAL ANALYSTS & INVESTORS MEET
NTPC - Vision, Mission and Core Values
|
Vision
|
|
|
Mission
|
|
|
|
|
To be the World's
|
|
|
Provide Reliable Power and Related
|
Leading Power Company,
|
|
|
Solutions in an Economical, Efficient and
|
Energizing India's Growth
|
|
|
Environment friendly manner,
|
|
|
|
driven by Innovation and Agility
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Values
|
|
|
|
2
Outline of the Presentation
1 Company Overview
2 Spearheading Energy Transition
3 Sustainability Initiatives
4 Transforming Power Sector
5 Key Growth Pointers
6 Operational Excellence
7 Robust Financials
3
NTPC - Exceeding Expectations Setting New Benchmarks
Largest Power Generator in India
Leading Energy Transition
Clear Growth Visibility
O&M and PM Excellence
Highest ever profit/realization
Leapfrogging on ESG Front
Installed capacity of 66,885 MW Generating 23% with 17% Installed Capacity
Plan to have 60 GW Renewable Capacity by 2032 Developing largest solar power park of the country
17 GW capacity under construction
Plan to become 130+ GW company by 2032
3,824 MW Commercial Capacity Addition in FY21 Maintaining consistent lead over All India PLF
Posted highest ever profit of ₹ 13,770 crore in FY21 Highest ever realization of more than ₹ 1 Lakh crore
ESG Strategy with clearly defined KPIs and targets
1st Energy company to declare its energy compact goals
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NTPC Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:31:03 UTC.