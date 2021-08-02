NTPC : Presentation at the 17th Analysts & Investors Meet held on 02/08/2021Download

Installed capacity of 66,885 MW Generating 23% with 17% Installed Capacity

Plan to have 60 GW Renewable Capacity by 2032 Developing largest solar power park of the country

17 GW capacity under construction

Plan to become 130+ GW company by 2032

3,824 MW Commercial Capacity Addition in FY21 Maintaining consistent lead over All India PLF

Posted highest ever profit of ₹ 13,770 crore in FY21 Highest ever realization of more than ₹ 1 Lakh crore

ESG Strategy with clearly defined KPIs and targets

1st Energy company to declare its energy compact goals