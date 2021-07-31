NTPC : Q1FY22 Unaudited Results PAT (YoY) up by 27.35%

31st Jul, 2021

The Country's largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of 66,885 MW, declared the unaudited financial results for Q1 FY22 on 31 July, 2021.

In Q1 FY22, NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 85.81 Billion units as against 67.94 Billion units during the previous quarter of last year. On standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for Q1 FY22 was 71.75 Billion units as against 60.19 Billion units in the previous quarter of last year. Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 69.68% as against National Average of 58.50% with an availability factor of 93.68%.

For Q1 FY22, the total income was ₹ 26,802.25 crore as against ₹ 24,021.00 crore in Q1 FY21, registering an increase of 11.58%. PAT for Q1 FY22 was ₹ 3,145.63 crore as against ₹ 2,470.16 crore in Q1 FY21 registering an increase of 27.35%.