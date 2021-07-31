Log in
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
NTPC : Q1FY22 Unaudited Results PAT (YoY) up by 27.35%

07/31/2021
NTPC - Q1FY22 Unaudited Results PAT (YoY) up by 27.35%

31st Jul, 2021

31st Jul, 2021

The Country's largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of 66,885 MW, declared the unaudited financial results for Q1 FY22 on 31 July, 2021.

In Q1 FY22, NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 85.81 Billion units as against 67.94 Billion units during the previous quarter of last year. On standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for Q1 FY22 was 71.75 Billion units as against 60.19 Billion units in the previous quarter of last year. Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 69.68% as against National Average of 58.50% with an availability factor of 93.68%.

For Q1 FY22, the total income was ₹ 26,802.25 crore as against ₹ 24,021.00 crore in Q1 FY21, registering an increase of 11.58%. PAT for Q1 FY22 was ₹ 3,145.63 crore as against ₹ 2,470.16 crore in Q1 FY21 registering an increase of 27.35%.


Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NTPC LTD
06:22aNTPC : Q1FY22 Unaudited Results PAT (YoY) up by 27.35%
PU
07/29NTPC : invites tender to set up India's first Green Hydrogen Fuelling Station in..
PU
07/28CAP XX : A Sea Of Investment Opportunities In India's Battery Energy Storage Sys..
AQ
07/26NTPC : Completes Trial of Second Unit of Odisha Thermal Power Project in India
MT
07/23NTPC : total installed capacity touches 66875 MW with new unit of 800 MW at NTPC..
PU
07/23NTPC Limited Announces Completion of Trial Operation by 800 Mw Capacity Unit ..
CI
07/22NTPC : 660 MW Capacity Unit to Begin Commercial Operations from Friday
MT
07/20NTPC : Renewable Energy Arm Wins 450 MW Solar Power Projects
MT
07/20NTPC : wins in auction of 450 MW of Solar projects in Madhya Pradesh
PU
07/16NTPC Limited Announces Directors Cessation
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 026 B 13 803 M 13 803 M
Net income 2021 128 B 1 716 M 1 716 M
Net Debt 2021 1 638 B 22 037 M 22 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 1 146 B 15 416 M 15 418 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 19 165
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Gautam Director & Finance Director
Ramesh Babu V. Operations Director & Executive Director
Nandini Sarkar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Vivek Kumar Dewangan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPC LTD18.97%15 416
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.74%9 152
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED60.24%8 281
AC ENERGY CORPORATION-10.89%6 130
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-13.68%6 010
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.19.00%5 751