NTPC : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

Ref. No.: 01:SEC:LA Dated: 9/7/2022 General Manager Manager Department of Corporate National Stock Exchange of Services India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Bandra-Kurla Complex Towers Bandra(E) Dalal Street Mumbai-400 051 Mumbai-400 001

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir(s),

We hereby submit disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the below transactions:

Transfer of 15 renewable energy assets ("RE Assets") to NTPC Green Energy Limited ("NGEL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, through a business transfer agreement dated July 08, 2022. Transfer of 100% equity shareholding held in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited ("NREL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, to NGEL through a share purchase agreement dated July 08, 2022.

The details of the transactions, pursuant to SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are attached herewith as "Annexure 1".

Please take on record .

Encl: As above