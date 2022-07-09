|
NTPC : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
|
|
|
|
Ref. No.: 01:SEC:LA
|
|
|
|
Dated: 9/7/2022
|
General Manager
|
|
Manager
|
Department
|
of
|
Corporate
|
National Stock Exchange of
|
Services
|
|
|
India Limited
|
BSE Limited
|
|
|
Exchange Plaza
|
Floor 25, Phiroze
|
Jeejeebhoy
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Towers
|
|
|
Bandra(E)
|
Dalal Street
|
|
|
Mumbai-400 051
|
Mumbai-400 001
|
|
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir(s),
We hereby submit disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the below transactions:
-
Transfer of 15 renewable energy assets ("RE Assets") to NTPC Green Energy Limited ("NGEL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, through a business transfer agreement dated July 08, 2022.
-
Transfer of 100% equity shareholding held in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited ("NREL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, to NGEL through a share purchase agreement dated July 08, 2022.
The details of the transactions, pursuant to SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are attached herewith as "Annexure 1".
Please take on record .
Encl: As above
Annexure 1
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale or disposal of unit(s)
|
Sale or disposal of unit(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
division(s)
|
|
or
|
or
|
division(s)
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary
|
|
of the listed
|
subsidiary
|
of the
|
listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
entity: Transfer of 15 RE
|
entity: Transfer
|
of
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets of NTPC to NGEL
|
equity
|
shareholding
|
held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in NREL to NGEL
|
|
|
a. The amount and percentage
|
Revenue
|
|
from
|
|
15
|
Revenue
|
from
|
|
NREL
|
|
of the turnover or revenue or
|
Renewable
|
Energy
|
assets
|
proposed to be transferred is
|
|
income and
|
net worth
|
proposed to be transferred is
|
Rs. 0.78 Cr in FY 2022,
|
|
contributed by such unit or
|
Rs. 917.46 Cr in FY 2022,
|
which is 0.0006% of NTPC
|
|
division of the listed entity
|
which is 0.68% of NTPC
|
revenue of Rs. 1,34,994.31
|
|
during the last financial year.
|
revenue of Rs. 1,34,994.31
|
Cr (on
|
consolidated
|
basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cr (on
|
consolidated basis)
|
as on Mar 31, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as on Mar 31, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net worth of NREL is Rs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net worth of 15 RE assets is
|
727.78 Cr as on Mar 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rs. 1,364.74 Cr as on Mar
|
2022, which is 0.52% of Net-
|
|
|
|
|
|
31, 2022, which is 1.01% of
|
worth of NTPC i.e., Rs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net-worth of NTPC i.e., Rs.
|
1,39,134.15 Cr as on Mar
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,35,373.74 Cr (total equity
|
31, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to owners) as on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 31, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b. Date
|
on
|
which
|
the
|
July 08, 2022
|
|
|
July 08, 2022
|
|
|
|
agreement for sale has been
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entered into.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c. The
|
expected date
|
of
|
120th day from the Execution
|
As may be mutually agreed
|
|
completion of sale/disposal.
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
between the Parties
|
|
d.
|
Consideration received from
|
Rs. 10,066.99 Cr based on
|
Rs. 731.17 Cr based on the
|
|
such sale/disposal.
|
|
book value as per the
|
paid-up equity share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audited
|
Financials
|
as
|
on
|
of NREL as per Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
2022,
|
payable
|
Financials as on Mar 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
through
|
combination
|
of
|
2022,
|
payable
|
through
|
|
|
|
|
|
cash/equity
|
|
shares/debt
|
combination
|
of cash/equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
liability.
|
The
|
consideration
|
shares.
|
The
|
consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
shall be adjusted based on
|
shall be adjusted based on
|
|
|
|
|
|
revised
|
Opening
|
Balance
|
the paid-up equity share
|
|
|
|
|
|
sheets
|
of
|
Renewable
|
capital of NREL as on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale or disposal of unit(s)
|
Sale or disposal of unit(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
division(s)
|
|
or
|
or
|
division(s)
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary
|
of
|
the
|
listed
|
subsidiary
|
of
|
the
|
listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entity: Transfer of 15 RE
|
entity: Transfer
|
of
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets of NTPC to NGEL
|
equity
|
shareholding
|
held
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in NREL to NGEL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy Assets i.e., on the
|
date of transfer of shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
of
|
transfer
|
|
of
|
NREL.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewable Energy Assets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e. Brief details of buyers and
|
NTPC Green Energy Limited
|
NTPC Green Energy Limited
|
|
whether any of the buyers
|
(NGEL), a 100% subsidiary
|
(NGEL), a 100% subsidiary
|
|
belong
|
to
|
the promoter/
|
of NTPC Ltd.
|
|
|
|
of NTPC Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
promoter
|
|
|
group/group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
companies.
|
If
|
yes,
|
details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereof.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f. Whether
|
the
|
transaction
|
Yes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
would
|
fall
|
within
|
related
|
The
|
transaction
|
is
|
being
|
The transaction
|
is
|
being
|
|
party
|
transactions?
|
If
|
yes,
|
carried out on Book Value of
|
carried out on paid-up equity
|
|
whether the same is done at
|
15 RE assets based on
|
share capital of NREL based
|
|
"arm's length".
|
|
|
|
Audited
|
Financials as
|
on
|
on Audited Financials as on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar
|
31,
|
2022.
|
The
|
Mar
|
31,
|
2022.
|
The
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
has
|
been
|
transaction
|
|
has
|
been
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
approved
|
by
|
the
|
Audit
|
approved
|
by
|
the
|
Audit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
and
|
Board
|
of
|
Committee
|
and
|
Board of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directors. Further, approval
|
Directors. Further,
|
approval
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the same has been
|
for the same has been
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
received
|
from Government
|
received from
|
Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of India.
|
|
|
|
|
|
of India.
|
|
|
|
|
g.
|
Additionally, in case of a
|
15 RE assets are being
|
100% shareholding of NTPC
|
|
slump
|
|
sale,
|
indicative
|
hived-off from NTPC books
|
in NREL is being transferred
|
|
disclosures
|
provided
|
for
|
to
|
|
NGEL.
|
|
|
No
|
to
|
NGEL.
|
|
No
|
|
amalgamation/merger, shall
|
amalgamation/merger
|
|
is
|
amalgamation/merger
|
is
|
|
be disclosed by the listed
|
envisaged.
|
|
|
|
|
envisaged.
|
|
|
|
|
|
entity with respect to such
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
slump sale.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
***
Disclaimer
NTPC Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 16:33:01 UTC.
|
