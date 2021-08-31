Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. NTPC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
  Report
NTPC : committed towards improving power supply in Bihar

08/31/2021
NTPC committed towards improving power supply in Bihar

30th Aug, 2021

NTPC has been supplying power to the state of Bihar as per the schedule provided by various stations of NTPC and its JVs. During the fortnight from 14.08.2021 to 28.08.2021, on an average, NTPC has supplied around 73 MU Power on daily basis to Bihar, which constitutes around 62% of the total consumption of Bihar during the same period.

The peak demand months for the FY 2021-22, as declared by Eastern Region Power Committee, at the beginning of the year were April, May and June. Accordingly overhauling in some units were planned during this period to align with the low demand period. These units will gradually be taken back in service.

Further, Unit#2 of NTPC's Darlipalli station in Odisha is being declared on commercial operation from 01-09-2021 and Bihar will get nearly 94 MW share from this plant.


Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 026 B 14 032 M 14 032 M
Net income 2021 128 B 1 744 M 1 744 M
Net Debt 2021 1 638 B 22 402 M 22 402 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
Yield 2021 4,80%
Capitalization 1 115 B 15 222 M 15 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 19 165
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Gautam Director & Finance Director
Ramesh Babu V. Operations Director & Executive Director
Nandini Sarkar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Vivek Kumar Dewangan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPC LTD15.70%15 222
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED126.59%11 688
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.33%10 083
AC ENERGY CORPORATION2.22%7 062
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.40.00%6 370
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-13.65%5 961