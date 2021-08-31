NTPC : committed towards improving power supply in Bihar

30th Aug, 2021

NTPC has been supplying power to the state of Bihar as per the schedule provided by various stations of NTPC and its JVs. During the fortnight from 14.08.2021 to 28.08.2021, on an average, NTPC has supplied around 73 MU Power on daily basis to Bihar, which constitutes around 62% of the total consumption of Bihar during the same period.

The peak demand months for the FY 2021-22, as declared by Eastern Region Power Committee, at the beginning of the year were April, May and June. Accordingly overhauling in some units were planned during this period to align with the low demand period. These units will gradually be taken back in service.

Further, Unit#2 of NTPC's Darlipalli station in Odisha is being declared on commercial operation from 01-09-2021 and Bihar will get nearly 94 MW share from this plant.