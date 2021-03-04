NTPC : 41st NTPC Junior National Archery Championship to commence from 7th March 2021 in Deharadun, Uttarakhand

Log in
03/04/2021 | 08:35am EST
41st NTPC Junior National Archery Championship to commence from 7th March 2021 in Deharadun, Uttarakhand

04th Mar, 2021

New Delhi, March 4th 2021: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company will be promoting archery in India by holding the 41st NTPC Junior National Archery Championship at Survey of India ground in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The competition hosted by Uttarakhand Archery Association will last more than a week. NTPC has three years partnership with Archery Association of India (AAI). The competition will begin on 7th March 2021 and end on 16th March 2021. The championship will witness raw young talent participating from all over the country.

Prime Minister of India in his message to Archery Association of India (AAI), has given his good wishes to the participants and addressed the occasion by saying that the Junior National Archery Championship will give a platform to the youth of our nation to showcase their talent and elevate India's reputation. He further added that archery is a game that requires key qualities like patience, discipline and focus which benefits us at every step of our lives.

NTPC believes that the 41st Archery Championship will encourage the youth to come forward and pursue the sport and this, in turn, will help India gain further recognition at the global level for archery. With initiatives like these, NTPC will continue to support the youth across India and help them nurture their talent.


Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 13:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 035 B 14 228 M 14 228 M
Net income 2021 129 B 1 769 M 1 769 M
Net Debt 2021 1 708 B 23 483 M 23 483 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,62x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 1 093 B 14 992 M 15 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 19 165
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Gautam Director & Finance Director
Ramesh Babu V. Operations Director & Executive Director
Nandini Sarkar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
K.P. Kylasanatha Pillay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTPC LTD13.44%14 992
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.16%9 198
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED9.82%5 687
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-9.33%5 635
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.19.00%5 461
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED11.28%4 586
