NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
NTPC : Shri Ram Nath Kovind Inaugurates Newly Built School and Hostel by NTPC

03/15/2021 | 02:05am EDT
Shri Ram Nath Kovind Inaugurates Newly Built School and Hostel by NTPC

14th Mar, 2021

New Delhi, 14th March, 2021: Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated school and hostel buildings built by NTPC Rihand under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, at Sewa Kunj Ashram, Chapki at NTPC Rihand.

Along with Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Hon'ble President, the inaugural function was also graced by Smt Anandiben Patel, Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Hon'ble President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind was gracious to visit to the NTPC stall set up near the newly constructed hostel and appreciated NTPC's endeavour in working towards the welfare of the society and said that this is true service to the Nation.

While appreciating NTPC's efforts Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister said that compassion and service towards the tribal population is testimony to true nationalism and NTPC has displayed it consistently through their good work for the communities.

Shri D.K Patel, Director (HR) NTPC, Shri Balaji Iyengar, Executive Director, Rihand and other senior officials of NTPC were present on the occasion.

The buildings have been established by NTPC, Rihand at a total cost of about Rs.11 crore. The school comprises of 18 classrooms and the hostel facility has 24 rooms. NTPC has also installed a 40KW Solar Power System for said buildings, to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Further, additional rooms for the school are being constructed by NTPC Ltd. under its CSR initiative.

Chapki is located in Karidad Village in Barbhani Block of Sonebhadra district. The ashram is managed by an NGO namely, Seva Samarpan Sansthan, that has taken initiative of providing education to tribal children from UP & neighbouring States on residential model.

The Sewa Samarpan Sansthan, the non-profit organization, had requested NTPC to construct above buildings along with other infrastructure for the benefits of tribal communities. Through this initiative, the Sansthan aims to ensure imparting quality education, including tribal sports like archery etc. NTPC is also in process of procuring archery equipment for hostel inmates of the Sansthan.

Above initiative is one of NTPC's key CSR initiatives, whereby it endeavors to uplift marginalized tribal children through education, sports and holistic development.


« Back to Press Releases

Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
NTPC  : Shri Ram Nath Kovind Inaugurates Newly Built School and Hostel by NTPC
