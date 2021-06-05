Log in
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
NTPC : Vaccination Drive at NTPC Corporate Office SCOPE Complex

06/05/2021 | 03:25am EDT
Vaccination Drive at NTPC Corporate Office SCOPE Complex

04th Jun, 2021

NEW DELHI . To combat second wave of Covid Pandemic and ensure safety and good health of its employees, their family members and associates NTPC has been organising Vaccination drives at its various locations and offices.

A total number of 2013 persons have been vaccinated at NTPC SCOPE Office in New Delhi, over five days in a phased manner.

The vaccination process was conducted under strict Covid protocol.

Shri MSD Bhattamishra, Executive Director (HR) and HR Team was present on the occasion to facilitate and oversee the convenience of the beneficiaries.

*NTPC has already vaccinated over 70,000 of its employees, workers and their family members across its operations.*

*NTPC aims to cover all eligible employees and their dependents under the protection of the vaccine. The vaccination drive has been running across 72 locations of NTPC which includes the JVs and subsidiaries.*


Disclaimer

NTPC Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 027 B 14 099 M 14 099 M
Net income 2021 128 B 1 750 M 1 750 M
Net Debt 2021 1 638 B 22 481 M 22 481 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,42x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 1 084 B 14 869 M 14 870 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 165
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Gautam Director & Finance Director
Ramesh Babu V. Operations Director & Executive Director
Nandini Sarkar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
K.P. Kylasanatha Pillay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTPC LTD12.48%14 869
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.34%10 519
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-7.31%6 497
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED21.44%6 169
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.29.00%6 169
ADANI POWER LIMITED102.31%5 322