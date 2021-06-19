NTPC : among top 50 @Great Place to Work in India - Recognised as the Nation Builders 2021 by the GPTW

19th Jun, 2021

New Delhi, June 19th, 2021:NTPC has been recognised as a Great Place to Work for the 15th year in a row by the Great Place to Work Institute.

NTPC is the only PSU to consistently feature in India's Top 50 Best Workplaces. This year NTPC ranked 38th up from 47th position last year. It also won it's first-ever recognition of India's Best Employers among Nation-Builders 2021. Figuring consistently in GPTW's Best Workplaces List year on year is testimony of its people's practices and approach.

The Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute commended NTPC's employees for being the torchbearers of a high trust culture. The GPTW Institute highlighted NTPC's successful business and a great relationship with its employees and said that both consistency and compassion have led NTPC to feature in India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for the 15th year in a row.

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. The Certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplaces with High Trust and High Performance Cultures.

The GPTW Institute's evaluation is based on the audit of NTPC's Human Resource practices and policies as well as anonymous feedback from employees on the organization culture covering dimensions of employee trust: respect, fairness, credibility, pride, and camaraderie.

NTPC also won the CII HR Excellence Role model award in the month of March 2021, the highest award in the field of People Management in the country.