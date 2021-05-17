NTPC : vaccinates over 70,000 employees and their dependents across operations

18th May, 2021

• Stringent health measures being taken to safeguard employees, workers and their families

• Best healthcare support being extended to COVID positive patients

New Delhi, May 12th 2021: NTPC Ltd., India's largest integrated energy company has inoculated over 70,000 of its employees, workers and their family members across its operations. The massive vaccination drive continues across plant locations, which also includes NTPC's associates and their dependents along with retired NTPC employees.

Vaccination drives have been undertaken across NTPC stations in coordination with respective State administrations.

NTPC has been organising Covid-19 vaccination drives across its plants from the time the vaccination programme was announced in India. NTPC has ensured that its frontline workers, current and retired staff over 60 and employees above 45 gets inoculated on priority. NTPC has also started vaccinating those are eligible in the 18-44 year old category at its plant locations.

NTPC aims to cover all eligible employees and their dependents under the protection of the vaccine. The vaccination drive has been running across 72 locations of NTPC which includes the JVs and subsidiaries.

Besides the vaccination drive, NTPC has constituted a taskforce at Central Level for various Covid related activities. India's largest integrated energy player runs 24X7 Control Rooms for better coordination for patients across sites. The taskforce also helps in coordination for hospital beds and other treatment facilities across various empanelled hospitals. The 24X7 control room also coordinated for procurement of medicines, hospital equipment, services along with daily reporting and MIS.