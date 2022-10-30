Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. NTPC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-10-31 am EDT
172.65 INR   -0.80%
10/30NTPC's Second-Quarter Profit Fell on Higher Fuel, Finance Costs
DJ
10/30Factbox-India's deadliest accidents in the last decade
RE
10/29NTPC Limited Appoints Arun Kumar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NTPC's Second-Quarter Profit Fell on Higher Fuel, Finance Costs

10/30/2022 | 11:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ben Otto


NTPC Ltd.'s fiscal second-quarter net profit fell 7.3% on year as higher fuel and finance costs offset a steep rise in revenue.

The New Delhi-based power company posted net profit of 33.38 billion rupees ($405.6 million) in the quarter ended September, down from INR35.99 billion in the same period a year earlier, it said Saturday.

Revenue from operations rose 36% to INR441.75 billion from INR324.04 billion a year earlier.

Total expenses in the quarter rose to INR400.01 billion from INR289.50 billion, among which fuel costs rose 52% on year to INR272.23 billion. Finance costs rose 39% on year to INR30.68 billion.

The company also swung to net losses from joint ventures and incurred higher tax expenses in the quarter.


Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-22 2340ET

All news about NTPC LTD
10/30NTPC's Second-Quarter Profit Fell on Higher Fuel, Finance Costs
DJ
10/30Factbox-India's deadliest accidents in the last decade
RE
10/29NTPC Limited Appoints Arun Kumar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
10/29Transcript : NTPC Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 29, 2022
CI
10/29NTPC Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Septe..
CI
10/19Indian Indices Close Higher Midweek; ITC Climbs 2%
MT
10/19INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rally for fourth day in a row, led by consumer stocks
RE
10/18Indian Indices Extend Winning Streak; State Bank of India Climbs 3%
MT
10/17NTPC and Mitsubishi Heavy to Conduct Study on Use of Hydrogen Co-Firing in Gas Power Pl..
MT
10/17Indian Indices Extend Gains; State Bank of India Jumps 3%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 329 B 16 144 M 16 144 M
Net income 2023 160 B 1 946 M 1 946 M
Net Debt 2023 1 816 B 22 059 M 22 059 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 1 688 B 20 497 M 20 497 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 15 786
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart NTPC LTD
Duration : Period :
NTPC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTPC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 174,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Jaikumar Srinivasan Executive Director & Finance Director
Aditya Dar Executive Director-Finance
Ramesh Babu V. Executive Director & Operations Director
Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPC LTD39.91%20 497
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.94%10 381
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-55.86%7 060
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-29.12%6 373
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-42.05%6 161
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.2.24%6 006