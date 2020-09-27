Log in
NTPC Ltd    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
09/25 07:10:09 am
84.8 INR   +2.60%
07:34aNTPC : seeks bids for biomass pellets to fuel thermal power plants
RE
09/24ONGC douses fire; gas supplies to industries hit
RE
09/24GAIL cuts gas supplies to clients after fire at ONGC plant
RE
NTPC : seeks bids for biomass pellets to fuel thermal power plants

09/27/2020 | 07:34am EDT

India's top power utility NTPC Ltd has sought bids for procuring biomass pellets to fuel its thermal power plants, the government statement said on Sunday, in an effort to cut down air pollution from burning of crop residue.

The state-owned power producer aims to use 5 million tonnes of pellets, made from crop waste, to fuel 17 of its power plants in the current year, the statement said.

Farmers across the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana burn off vast swathes of paddy stalk and straw between mid- to late-October and early November, to prepare ground for winter planting.

"The power producer will give preference to bids from suppliers from Punjab and Haryana," the statement said.

Every winter, a thick blanket of smog settles over northern India as a combination of factors such as the burning of crop waste, industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust brings a sharp spike in air pollution levels.

This year, India expects to reduce crop waste burning by as much as 80% in Punjab and Haryana states, part of the country's farm belt that borders the capital New Delhi, government officials said.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 067 B 14 473 M 14 473 M
Net income 2021 123 B 1 667 M 1 667 M
Net Debt 2021 1 657 B 22 476 M 22 476 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,67x
Yield 2021 6,80%
Capitalization 839 B 11 393 M 11 384 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 19 165
Free-Float 49,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh Babu V. Operations Director & Executive Director
Anil Kumar Gautam Director & Finance Director
Vivek Kumar Dewangan Director
K.P. Kylasanatha Pillay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTPC LTD-28.77%11 393
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.40%8 911
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-18.01%6 100
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-21.21%5 350
ERG S.P.A.9.16%3 629
ELECTRICITY GENERATING-42.07%3 161
