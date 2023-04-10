Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. NTPC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:12:26 2023-04-10 am EDT
177.65 INR   +1.40%
04:37aTorrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract - sources
RE
04/05India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost - source
RE
04/05India says landslides near hydro projects unrelated to construction
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract - sources

04/10/2023 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers of Torrent Power Limited install cables on electric pylon on the outskirts Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Torrent Power has pipped Reliance Industries to emerge as the lowest bidder for supply of 1,100-megawatts of gas-based power supply sought by the Indian government to meet anticipated record demand in the summer, two sources said. Torrent Power quoted 13.70 rupees per unit price for supply of 770-megawatts each for 45 days in April and May from two of its gas-based projects in the western state of Gujarat, the sources said.

Uttarakhand-based Gama Infraprop quoted 14.9 rupees per unit, while RIL quoted 20.5 rupees per unit for supply of 1010-megawatts, they said on condition of anonymity since the contracts have yet to be awarded.

"The government is likely to award contracts for 1,100-megawatts to Torrent Power," one of the officials said.

NTPC, Reliance Industries and Torrent Power did not reply immediately to Reuters' request for comment.

The bidding was conducted by NVVN Ltd, the power trading arm of India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd. NVVN Ltd, acting on the power ministry's directions, had invited bids for 5,000-megawatt power supply from gas-based power plants.

As per the bid documents, NVVN will buy the power from the selected bidder from April 10 to May 16, 2023. The company will sell the power in the spot markets to increase power availability. The under-recovery will be bridged by the federal power ministry through its Power System Development Fund (PSDF). India expects its maximum demand to peak at 230-gigawatts this year and is taking various measures to avert power cuts. The government has brought forward maintenance at some coal-fired power plants and secured extra NTPC gas-fired capacity. However, about 24-gigawatts of its gas-based power generation capacity remains underutilised due to a lack of fuel.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Sarita Chaganti Singh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NTPC LTD 1.37% 177.65 Delayed Quote.5.26%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.75% 2324.55 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
TORRENT POWER LIMITED -0.26% 520 Delayed Quote.5.89%
All news about NTPC LTD
04:37aTorrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract - sources
RE
04/05India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost - source
RE
04/05India says landslides near hydro projects unrelated to construction
RE
04/05India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost -source
RE
04/03India looking to merge hydro power units to create single company -minister
RE
03/29NTPC Unit to Supply 1,300 MW Renewable Energy Power to Greenko's New Plant in Kakinada,..
MT
03/27Adani Group, Reliance Industries Reportedly Pull Out of Race to Acquire SKS Power Gener..
CI
03/24Career Point to Provide Online Coaching Services to NTPC Employees
MT
03/22Indian Equities Close Higher Midweek Ahead of Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Annoucnem..
MT
03/21NTPC Arm Ties Up with Indian Army for Green Hydrogen Projects
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 500 B 18 325 M 18 325 M
Net income 2023 164 B 2 010 M 2 010 M
Net Debt 2023 1 803 B 22 030 M 22 030 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 1 699 B 20 761 M 20 761 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
EV / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 786
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart NTPC LTD
Duration : Period :
NTPC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTPC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 175,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Jaikumar Srinivasan Executive Director & Finance Director
Ramesh Babu V. Executive Director & Operations Director
Arun Kumar Secretary, Compliance Officer & GM
Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTPC LTD5.26%20 761
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD-0.18%11 732
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.75%9 952
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-4.95%7 307
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.5.99%6 477
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.8.66%6 344
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer