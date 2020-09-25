Log in
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/25
0.57 MYR   +4.59%
09/25NTPM : First Interim Dividend
PU
09/25NTPM : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/07/2020
PU
09/25GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting

09/25/2020

9/25/2020

Announcement details

GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Type of Meeting

General

Indicator

Outcome of Meeting

Date of Meeting

25 Sep 2020

Time

09:30 AM

Venue(s)

Bukit Jawi Golf Resort,

691, Main Road, Sungai Bakap,

14200 Seberang Perai Selatan,

Pulau Pinang

Malaysia

Outcome of Meeting

The Board of Directors of NTPM Holdings Berhad ("Company") is

pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of the

Twenty-Fourth Annual General Meeting ("24th

AGM") of the Company dated 27 August 2020 were duly passed at

the Company's 24th AGM held on 25 September 2020.

All resolutions were voted by poll and results of the poll were

validated by Commercial Quest Sdn. Bhd., the scrutineers appointed

by the Company.

The details of the poll results for Ordinary Resolution 8 and 9 which

were voted through two-tier voting process are as follows:

Resolution

Total Votes For

Total Votes

Against

Result

No. of Shares

%

No. of Shares

%

Ordinary

Resolution 8

Tier-1

323,205,249

100

0

0

Accepted

Mandate to

retain Mr.

Chang Kong

Foo as an

Independent

Tier-2

317,782,435

91.7640

28,521,700

8.2360

Accepted

Non-Executive

Director.

Ordinary

Resolution 9

Tier-1

323,205,249

100

0

0

Accepted

Mandate to

retain Mr. Lim

Han Nge as an

Tier-2

315,129,857

91.6978

28,531,600

8.3022

Independent

Accepted

Non-Executive

Director.

This announcement is dated 25 September 2020.

Voting Results

1. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description

To re-elect Mr. Lee See Jin who retires in accordance with Regulation

136 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offer himself for

re-election.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

49

1

No. of Shares

670,409,689

100

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

2. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description

To re-elect Dr. Teoh Teik Toe who retires in accordance with Regulation

136 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offer himself for

re-election.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

54

3

No. of Shares

670,502,284

40,100

% of Voted Shares

99.9940

0.0060

Result

Accepted

3. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description

To re-elect Mr. Tan Choon Thye who retires in accordance with

Regulation 141 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offer

himself for re-election.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

50

2

No. of Shares

670,726,289

50,000

% of Voted Shares

99.9925

0.0075

Result

Accepted

4. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description

To approve the payment of Directors' Fees amounting to RM380,000

for the financial year ended 30 April 2020.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

53

4

No. of Shares

670,702,884

75,100

% of Voted Shares

99.9888

0.0112

Result

Accepted

5. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description

To approve the payment of benefits payable to the Directors of the

Company up to an amount of RM35,000 for the period from 26

September 2020 until the next Annual General Meeting of the

Company to be held in year 2021.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

53

3

No. of Shares

670,666,384

40,100

% of Voted Shares

99.9940

0.0060

Result

Accepted

To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young PLT as Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Voting

For

Against

54

1

670,785,889

20,000

99.9970

0.0030

Accepted

Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate.

For Voting

For

Against

50

5

642,289,289

28,516,600

95.7489

4.2511

Accepted

Mandate to retain Mr. Chang Kong Foo as an Independent Non- Executive Director.

For Voting

For

Against

46

7

640,987,684

28,521,700

95.7399

4.2601

Accepted

Mandate to retain Mr. Lim Han Nge as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

For Voting

For

Against

38

6

638,335,105

28,531,600

95.7215

4.2785

Accepted

Date Announced

25 Sep 2020

Category

General Meeting

Reference Number

GMA-03092020-00014

Corporate Action ID

MY200903MEET0014

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 02:49:02 UTC
