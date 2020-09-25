General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting
09/25/2020 | 10:50pm EDT
9/25/2020
GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Type of Meeting
General
Indicator
Outcome of Meeting
Date of Meeting
25 Sep 2020
Time
09:30 AM
Venue(s)
Bukit Jawi Golf Resort,
691, Main Road, Sungai Bakap,
14200 Seberang Perai Selatan,
Pulau Pinang
Malaysia
Outcome of Meeting
The Board of Directors of NTPM Holdings Berhad ("Company") is
pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of the
Twenty-Fourth Annual General Meeting ("24th
AGM") of the Company dated 27 August 2020 were duly passed at
the Company's 24th AGM held on 25 September 2020.
All resolutions were voted by poll and results of the poll were
validated by Commercial Quest Sdn. Bhd., the scrutineers appointed
by the Company.
The details of the poll results for Ordinary Resolution 8 and 9 which
were voted through two-tier voting process are as follows:
Resolution
Total Votes For
Total Votes
Against
Result
No. of Shares
%
No. of Shares
%
Ordinary
Resolution 8
Tier-1
323,205,249
100
0
0
Accepted
Mandate to
retain Mr.
Chang Kong
Foo as an
Independent
Tier-2
317,782,435
91.7640
28,521,700
8.2360
Accepted
Non-Executive
Director.
Ordinary
Resolution 9
Tier-1
323,205,249
100
0
0
Accepted
Mandate to
retain Mr. Lim
Han Nge as an
Tier-2
315,129,857
91.6978
28,531,600
8.3022
Independent
Accepted
Non-Executive
Director.
This announcement is dated 25 September 2020.
Voting Results
1. Ordinary Resolution 1
Description
To re-elect Mr. Lee See Jin who retires in accordance with Regulation
136 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offer himself for
re-election.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
49
1
No. of Shares
670,409,689
100
% of Voted Shares
100.0000
0.0000
Result
Accepted
2. Ordinary Resolution 2
Description
To re-elect Dr. Teoh Teik Toe who retires in accordance with Regulation
136 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offer himself for
re-election.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
54
3
No. of Shares
670,502,284
40,100
% of Voted Shares
99.9940
0.0060
Result
Accepted
3. Ordinary Resolution 3
Description
To re-elect Mr. Tan Choon Thye who retires in accordance with
Regulation 141 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offer
himself for re-election.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
50
2
No. of Shares
670,726,289
50,000
% of Voted Shares
99.9925
0.0075
Result
Accepted
4. Ordinary Resolution 4
Description
To approve the payment of Directors' Fees amounting to RM380,000
for the financial year ended 30 April 2020.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
53
4
No. of Shares
670,702,884
75,100
% of Voted Shares
99.9888
0.0112
Result
Accepted
5. Ordinary Resolution 5
Description
To approve the payment of benefits payable to the Directors of the
Company up to an amount of RM35,000 for the period from 26
September 2020 until the next Annual General Meeting of the
Company to be held in year 2021.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
53
3
No. of Shares
670,666,384
40,100
% of Voted Shares
99.9940
0.0060
Result
Accepted
6. Ordinary Resolution 6
Description
Shareholder's Action Voted
No. of Shareholders
No. of Shares
7. Ordinary Resolution 7
Description
Shareholder's Action
Voted
No. of Shareholders
No. of Shares
8. Ordinary Resolution 8
Description
Shareholder's Action Voted
No. of Shareholders
No. of Shares
9. Ordinary Resolution 9
Description
Shareholder's Action Voted
No. of Shareholders
No. of Shares
To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young PLT as Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
For Voting
For
Against
54
1
670,785,889
20,000
99.9970
0.0030
Accepted
Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate.
For Voting
For
Against
50
5
642,289,289
28,516,600
95.7489
4.2511
Accepted
Mandate to retain Mr. Chang Kong Foo as an Independent Non- Executive Director.
For Voting
For
Against
46
7
640,987,684
28,521,700
95.7399
4.2601
Accepted
Mandate to retain Mr. Lim Han Nge as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
For Voting
For
Against
38
6
638,335,105
28,531,600
95.7215
4.2785
Accepted
Date Announced
25 Sep 2020
Category
General Meeting
Reference Number
GMA-03092020-00014
Corporate Action ID
MY200903MEET0014
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.