General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting 0 09/25/2020 | 10:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 9/25/2020 Announcement details GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD Type of Meeting General Indicator Outcome of Meeting Date of Meeting 25 Sep 2020 Time 09:30 AM Venue(s) Bukit Jawi Golf Resort, 691, Main Road, Sungai Bakap, 14200 Seberang Perai Selatan, Pulau Pinang Malaysia Outcome of Meeting The Board of Directors of NTPM Holdings Berhad ("Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Twenty-Fourth Annual General Meeting ("24th AGM") of the Company dated 27 August 2020 were duly passed at the Company's 24th AGM held on 25 September 2020. All resolutions were voted by poll and results of the poll were validated by Commercial Quest Sdn. Bhd., the scrutineers appointed by the Company. The details of the poll results for Ordinary Resolution 8 and 9 which were voted through two-tier voting process are as follows: Resolution Total Votes For Total Votes Against Result No. of Shares % No. of Shares % Ordinary Resolution 8 Tier-1 323,205,249 100 0 0 Accepted Mandate to retain Mr. Chang Kong Foo as an Independent Tier-2 317,782,435 91.7640 28,521,700 8.2360 Accepted Non-Executive Director. Ordinary Resolution 9 Tier-1 323,205,249 100 0 0 Accepted Mandate to retain Mr. Lim Han Nge as an Tier-2 315,129,857 91.6978 28,531,600 8.3022 Independent Accepted Non-Executive Director. This announcement is dated 25 September 2020. Voting Results 1. Ordinary Resolution 1 Description To re-elect Mr. Lee See Jin who retires in accordance with Regulation 136 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offer himself for re-election. Shareholder's Action For Voting https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/company_announcement/announcement_details?ann_id=3091141#1/4 9/25/2020 Announcement details Voted For Against No. of Shareholders 49 1 No. of Shares 670,409,689 100 % of Voted Shares 100.0000 0.0000 Result Accepted 2. Ordinary Resolution 2 Description To re-elect Dr. Teoh Teik Toe who retires in accordance with Regulation 136 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offer himself for re-election. Shareholder's Action For Voting Voted For Against No. of Shareholders 54 3 No. of Shares 670,502,284 40,100 % of Voted Shares 99.9940 0.0060 Result Accepted 3. Ordinary Resolution 3 Description To re-elect Mr. Tan Choon Thye who retires in accordance with Regulation 141 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offer himself for re-election. Shareholder's Action For Voting Voted For Against No. of Shareholders 50 2 No. of Shares 670,726,289 50,000 % of Voted Shares 99.9925 0.0075 Result Accepted 4. Ordinary Resolution 4 Description To approve the payment of Directors' Fees amounting to RM380,000 for the financial year ended 30 April 2020. Shareholder's Action For Voting Voted For Against No. of Shareholders 53 4 No. of Shares 670,702,884 75,100 % of Voted Shares 99.9888 0.0112 Result Accepted 5. Ordinary Resolution 5 Description To approve the payment of benefits payable to the Directors of the Company up to an amount of RM35,000 for the period from 26 September 2020 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in year 2021. Shareholder's Action For Voting Voted For Against No. of Shareholders 53 3 No. of Shares 670,666,384 40,100 % of Voted Shares 99.9940 0.0060 Result Accepted https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/company_announcement/announcement_details?ann_id=3091141#2/4 9/25/2020 6. Ordinary Resolution 6 Description Shareholder's Action Voted No. of Shareholders No. of Shares of Voted Shares Result 7. Ordinary Resolution 7 Description Shareholder's Action Voted No. of Shareholders No. of Shares of Voted Shares Result 8. Ordinary Resolution 8 Description Shareholder's Action Voted No. of Shareholders No. of Shares of Voted Shares Result 9. Ordinary Resolution 9 Description Shareholder's Action Voted No. of Shareholders No. of Shares of Voted Shares Result Announcement details To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young PLT as Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. For Voting For Against 54 1 670,785,889 20,000 99.9970 0.0030 Accepted Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Mandate. For Voting For Against 50 5 642,289,289 28,516,600 95.7489 4.2511 Accepted Mandate to retain Mr. Chang Kong Foo as an Independent Non- Executive Director. For Voting For Against 46 7 640,987,684 28,521,700 95.7399 4.2601 Accepted Mandate to retain Mr. Lim Han Nge as an Independent Non-Executive Director. For Voting For Against 38 6 638,335,105 28,531,600 95.7215 4.2785 Accepted Announcement Info Company Name NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD Stock Name NTPM https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/company_announcement/announcement_details?ann_id=3091141#3/4 9/25/2020 Announcement details Date Announced 25 Sep 2020 Category General Meeting Reference Number GMA-03092020-00014 Corporate Action ID MY200903MEET0014 https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/company_announcement/announcement_details?ann_id=3091141#4/4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 02:49:02 UTC 0 All news about NTPM HOLDINGS 09/25 NTPM : First Interim Dividend PU 09/25 NTPM : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/0.. PU 09/25 GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting PU 07/30 NTPM : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed share bu.. PU