Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  NTPM Holdings    NTPM   MYL5066OO005

NTPM HOLDINGS

(NTPM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/25
0.57 MYR   +4.59%
09/25NTPM : First Interim Dividend
PU
09/25NTPM : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/07/2020
PU
09/25GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NTPM : First Interim Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

9/25/2020

Announcement details

First Interim Dividend

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Entitlement subject

Entitlement description

Ex-Date

Entitlement date

Entitlement time

Financial Year End

Period

Share transfer book & register of members will be

Payment Date

a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers

b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit

First Interim Dividend

First Interim Single Tier Dividend of 0.80 sen per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021

09 Oct 2020

12 Oct 2020

5:00 PM

30 Apr 2021

to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement

23 Oct 2020

12 Oct 2020

c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.

Number of new shares/securities issued (units)

(If applicable)

Entitlement indicator

Announced Currency

Disbursed Currency

Entitlement in Currency

Par Value (if applicable)

Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no

Currency

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0080

SECURITIES SERVICES (HOLDINGS) SDN BHD (PENANG)

Suite 18.05, MWE Plaza

No. 8, Lebuh Farquhar

10200 George Town

Pulau Pinang

Malaysia

Tel:042631966

Fax:042628544

Announcement Info

Company Name

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Stock Name

NTPM

Date Announced

25 Sep 2020

9/25/2020

Announcement details

Date Announced

25 Sep 2020

Category

Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)

Reference Number

ENT-21092020-00003

Corporate Action ID

MY200921DVCA0003

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 02:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NTPM HOLDINGS
09/25NTPM : First Interim Dividend
PU
09/25NTPM : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/0..
PU
09/25GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
07/30NTPM : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed share bu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 846 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 7,44 M 7,44 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 640 M 153 M 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart NTPM HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
NTPM Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,56 MYR
Last Close Price 0,57 MYR
Spread / Highest target -1,75%
Spread / Average Target -1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
See Jin Lee Chairman & Managing Director
Chong Loo Lee Chief Operating Officer-Operations
Chong Choon Lee Executive Director
Han Nge Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kong Foo Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTPM HOLDINGS11.76%147
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY9.62%340 879
UNILEVER N.V.-1.27%155 423
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.1.90%76 020
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC21.36%67 343
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.03%65 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group