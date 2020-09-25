NTPM : First Interim Dividend

9/25/2020
Announcement details
First Interim Dividend
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Entitlement subject
Entitlement description
Ex-Date
Entitlement date
Entitlement time
Financial Year End
Period
Share transfer book & register of members will be
Payment Date
a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers
b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit
First Interim Dividend
First Interim Single Tier Dividend of 0.80 sen per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021
09 Oct 2020
12 Oct 2020
5:00 PM
30 Apr 2021
to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement
23 Oct 2020
c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.
Number of new shares/securities issued (units)
(If applicable)
Entitlement indicator
Announced Currency
Disbursed Currency
Entitlement in Currency
Par Value (if applicable)
Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no
Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0080
SECURITIES SERVICES (HOLDINGS) SDN BHD (PENANG)
Suite 18.05, MWE Plaza
No. 8, Lebuh Farquhar
10200 George Town
Pulau Pinang
Malaysia
Tel:042631966
Fax:042628544
Announcement Info
Company Name
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name
NTPM
Date Announced
25 Sep 2020
Category
Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)
Reference Number
ENT-21092020-00003
Corporate Action ID
MY200921DVCA0003
