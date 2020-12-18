NTPM : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY") DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2021

OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" OR "COMPANY") DECLARATION OF SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.80 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2021

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to declare that a Second Interim Single Tier Dividend of

0.80 sen per Ordinary Share in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021, which shall be paid on 22 January 2021 to depositors registered in the Record of Depositors at the close of the business on 6 January 2021.

This announcement is dated 18 December 2020.

