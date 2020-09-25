NTPM : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/07/2020

|
9/25/2020
|
Announcement details
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Jul 2020
NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD
|
Financial Year End
|
30
|
Apr 2021
|
Quarter
|
1 Qtr
|
Quarterly report for the financial
|
31
|
Jul 2020
|
period ended
|
|
|
The figures
|
have not been audited
|
|
|
Attachments
NTHB_Q1FY2021.pdf
280.9 kB
Default Currency Other Currency
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Jul 2020
|
|
|
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
|
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT
|
PRECEDING YEAR
|
CURRENT
|
PRECEDING
|
|
|
YEAR
|
CORRESPONDING
|
YEAR TO
|
YEAR
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
QUARTER
|
DATE
|
CORRESPONDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERIOD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Jul 2020
|
31 Jul 2019
|
31 Jul 2020
|
31 Jul 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Revenue
|
179,290
|
184,894
|
179,290
|
184,894
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before
|
19,384
|
3,091
|
19,384
|
3,091
|
|
tax
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Profit/(loss) for the
|
14,644
|
503
|
14,644
|
503
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Profit/(loss)
|
14,644
|
503
|
14,644
|
503
|
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Basic
|
1.30
|
0.04
|
1.30
|
0.04
|
|
earnings/(loss) per
|
|
|
|
|
|
share (Subunit)
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Proposed/Declared
|
0.80
|
0.00
|
0.80
|
0.00
|
|
dividend per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Subunit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT
|
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
YEAR END
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Net assets per
|
|
0.4100
|
|
0.4000
|
|
share attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
to ordinary equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent ($$)
|
|
|
|
