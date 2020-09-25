Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  NTPM Holdings    NTPM   MYL5066OO005

NTPM HOLDINGS

(NTPM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/25
0.57 MYR   +4.59%
09/25NTPM : First Interim Dividend
PU
09/25NTPM : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/07/2020
PU
09/25GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NTPM : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/07/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

9/25/2020

Announcement details

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Jul 2020

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Financial Year End

30

Apr 2021

Quarter

1 Qtr

Quarterly report for the financial

31

Jul 2020

period ended

The figures

have not been audited

Attachments

NTHB_Q1FY2021.pdf

280.9 kB

Default Currency Other Currency

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

31 Jul 2020

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT

PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT

PRECEDING

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

YEAR TO

YEAR

QUARTER

QUARTER

DATE

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD

31 Jul 2020

31 Jul 2019

31 Jul 2020

31 Jul 2019

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1

Revenue

179,290

184,894

179,290

184,894

2

Profit/(loss) before

19,384

3,091

19,384

3,091

tax

3

Profit/(loss) for the

14,644

503

14,644

503

period

4

Profit/(loss)

14,644

503

14,644

503

attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

5

Basic

1.30

0.04

1.30

0.04

earnings/(loss) per

share (Subunit)

6

Proposed/Declared

0.80

0.00

0.80

0.00

dividend per share

(Subunit)

AS AT END OF CURRENT

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL

QUARTER

YEAR END

7

Net assets per

0.4100

0.4000

share attributable

to ordinary equity

holders of the

parent ($$)

9/25/2020

Announcement details

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:

Country

Base Unit

Subunit

Malaysia

Ringgit

Sen

United States

Dollar

Cent

United Kingdom

Pound

Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name

NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Stock Name

NTPM

Date Announced

25 Sep 2020

Category

Financial Results

Reference Number

FRA-21092020-00006

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NTPM Holdings Bhd published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 02:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NTPM HOLDINGS
09/25NTPM : First Interim Dividend
PU
09/25NTPM : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/0..
PU
09/25GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
07/30NTPM : OTHERS NTPM HOLDINGS BERHAD ("NTHB" or "the Company") - Proposed share bu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 846 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 7,44 M 7,44 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 640 M 153 M 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart NTPM HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
NTPM Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,56 MYR
Last Close Price 0,57 MYR
Spread / Highest target -1,75%
Spread / Average Target -1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
See Jin Lee Chairman & Managing Director
Chong Loo Lee Chief Operating Officer-Operations
Chong Choon Lee Executive Director
Han Nge Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kong Foo Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTPM HOLDINGS11.76%147
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY9.62%340 879
UNILEVER N.V.-1.27%155 423
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.1.90%76 020
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC21.36%67 343
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.03%65 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group